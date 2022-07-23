July 23, 2022

SDCC 2022: Rick and Michonne will return in the new Walking Dead series

Cassandra Kelley July 23, 2022

It’s been four years since AMC announced that it will continue the Rick Grimes story in the form of Complete trilogy of movies made for TV. And at the Walking Dead panel this weekend in San Diego Comic ConAMC finally revealed that – just like the zombies – the Rick Grimes movie wasn’t quite dead, but it wasn’t quite the same either. Rick and Michonne’s story will continue in a six-episode television series beginning in 2023.

the actor Andrew Lincoln’s last episode of the walking Dead It aired in 2018, and his character’s fate is uncertain. After a season, Danai Gurira left the show, as her character Michonne set out on a journey to find Rick. Lincoln and Jorera will return for the new series.

In a press release, AMC provided an official summary indicating that Rick and Michonne’s relationship will be the backbone of the show. This series presents the epic love story of two characters upended by a changing world. I stay away from you. powerfully unstoppable. ghosts of who they were. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… and ultimately, a war against the living. Could they find each other and who they were in a place and situation they hadn’t known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? victims? victors? Without each other, would they be alive – or would they also find that they were the walking dead? ”

AMC has also said that the show will “start with six episodes,” leaving open the possibility that the series will extend beyond that as well.

You can find all Polygon coverage for SDCC 2022 news, trailers, and more here.

