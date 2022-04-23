Scotty Barnes of the Toronto Raptors beats Evan Mobley of the Cleveland Cavaliers in this year’s NBA Rookie of the Year

Toronto – Raptors forward Scotty Barnes Beat the Cleveland Cavaliers Evan Mobley To win the 2021-22 NBA Rookie of the Year award, with a 15-point difference between them representing the smallest gap over 20 seasons, the National Basketball Association conducted the vote in its current form.

Barnes, who returned to play on Saturday in the first round of Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference in Toronto, went against Philadelphia 76ers after missing games 2 and 3 with a left ankle injury, taking 48 first-place votes and earning on 358 points, while he was on the list. Each ballot paper.

Meanwhile, Mobley received 43 first-place votes and was selected on 99 out of 100 ballot papers.

player, team the first The second the third blueberry Scotty Barnes, TOR 48 43 9 378 Evan Mobley, Klee 43 46 10 363 Jim Cunningham, DET 9 10 78 153 Galen Green, ho 1 3 Franz Wagner, ORL 2 2 Herbert Jones, no 1 1

Barnes, the fifth overall pick from Florida State, averaged 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.08 steals, 0.74 blocks and 35.4 minutes in 74 games for Toronto, leading all-rookies in minutes, finishing third in points and rebounds and ranking fifth in Assists, steals and shocks.

The Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month award for the past two months of the season, he became the third Raptor – after Damon Stodamier in 1996 and Vince Carter in 1999 – to win the league’s Rookie Player of the Year honor.

“What you see on the field is exactly who Scotty is: Enthusiastic. Joyful. Athletic. Skillful and a winner,” Raptors president Masai Ujiri said in a statement. “We – and our fans – have loved seeing his development during this season, and we can’t wait to see what the future brings.”

Mobley, who was picked by USC third-placed Cleveland, averaged 15 points and 8.3 rebounds in 69 games for the Cavaliers, helping them send them back to a playoff for the first time since then. LeBron James He left the franchise four years ago.

After Barnes, who was honored with the award before Game 4, Mobley in the vote was the Detroit Pistons’ guard Kid Cunningham, the top overall pick, which received the other nine votes in first place; Houston Rockets goalkeeper Galen Green, the second general selection, which had one vote in second place; Orlando Magic striker Franz Wagner, the eighth overall pick, which received two third-place votes; The New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jonesthe 35th overall pick, which received one vote in third place.