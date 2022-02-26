February 27, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Scientists are realizing that a recurring, mysterious fast radio burst from space looks strangely familiar

Iris Pearce February 26, 2022 4 min read

Scientists got a strange sense of déjà vu when they took a closer look at a mysterious series of bright flashes in a galaxy just 12 million light-years away.

The flashes, known as a frequent fast radio burst (FRB), look surprisingly similar to flashes in the Crab Nebula. The Crab Nebula is a remnant of an ancient starburst, or Supernova, observed by humans in 1054 AD, and recorded by several distinct cultures. The colorful remains showed bright, brilliant flashes very similar to the newly discovered FRBs, which occurred in the galaxy M81, the researchers said.

