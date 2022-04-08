Schools in India were evacuated following a bomb threat

This content was released on 08 April 2022 – 11:47

New Delhi, Apr 8 (EFE) .- Several schools in the Indian city of Bangalore in the southern state of Karnataka were evicted following an e-mail bomb threat this Friday. About the use of hijab or Islamic helmet in schools.

Bangalore Deputy Commissioner of Police Subramanianswara Rao told EF that so far 5 schools in Bangalore and 4 schools in the suburbs have received bomb threats in emails.

Emails warned several schools that “very powerful bombs” had been placed in the centers, after which students were expelled.

“We are checking the places where the threat was received, but we did not find anything. It could be a false threat,” he added.

The content of the email was broadcast by various media outlets: “A very powerful bomb has been planted at your school. Call the police immediately. Hundreds of lives could be lost, including yours. There is no time to lose. Now everything is in your hands.”

Prior to today’s incident, the judicial debate on the issue of intense student protests in the state and the right of young Muslim girls to wear hijab in schools was dismissed by the High Court almost a month ago from Karnataka.

Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri mentioned the matter in a video message two days ago, praising Muskan Khan, one of the young Muslim students, for being one of the best faces in the struggle. To protect the use of face masks for the cry of “Allah Hu Akbar” (Allah is Great).

In a video, the terrorist leader said, “May Allah reward her for exposing the reality of Hindu India and the treachery of her pagan democracy.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ban on the hijab in Karnataka, ruled by the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has also drawn criticism for its treatment of the Muslim minority in the country of 1.35 billion people. EFE

