Scary celebrity sisters make the ultimate ‘AGT’ prank

The american talents Referees are known for their pranks, most notably last season when Simon Cowell was He pretended to be fatally hit in the chest with an arrow He almost frightened his classmate Sofia Vergara to death in the process. But this week, it was one of the contestants who did the joke – and it was a professional joke, because it turns out that this particular “racer” has a lot of experience in AGT Designation.

On Tuesday, about halfway through american talents Season 17’s third audition episode, creepy cosplayers/TikTok rivals Monique and Stefani – known collectively as Duo Rag Dolls – skip the stage as Melanie Martinez’s ugly sisters or The night before ChristmasSally, with their Harajuku Girl eyeballs, a crystal meth fromdrag race Clown paint, pastel Sia wigs, giant Hello Kitty hair bows, and Kardashian vocal fries. The self-proclaimed “ultimate influencers” have promised, “what we do is so beautiful and unique” and “like Broadway,” and they certainly piqued the judges’ interest. But when they started aimlessly digging around a file AGT A play on “Toxic” by Britney Spears with their jumbo lollipops and man-sized Care Bears, none of their seemingly unrecognized acts were impressive or pretty, and so the odd duo earned four red Xs and several rounds of audience boos.

“if someone She could have shown up at rehearsals last night, it could have been a lot better,” murmured passively-aggressive Stephanie, throwing her lavender-haired friend under the proverbial bus. “You wouldn’t, like, blaming I am now,” Monique resented, though she admitted that she was “a little off” during the childish routine of Duo Rag Dolls.” I was distasteful. I was absolutely horrible,” Stephanie replied, at which point Stephanie and Monique started to squirm at each other like, well, rag dolls. And who – which It was when their trick actually became amusing.

Duo Rag Dolls explode on the creative differences on America’s Got Talent. (Photo: NBC)

As wigs were literally flying off and the girls roared into the audience, banging themselves on Simone’s judging table and releasing his red whistle over and over, one of them met Simon’s bewildered look and barked, “Was that? Intense Enough for you?” And that was when Simon realized that Duo Rag Dolls were – in a big reveal worth it masked singer– former AGT: extremist Judge/Professional Wrestler Nikki Bella and her twin sister, fellow WWE wrestler Brie Bella.

“You two are so naughty, you two,” Simon laughed, as he changed “No” to “Yes.” It’s too bad that this was one big trick: I mean, what would a drunk Las Vegas tourist not want to watch badass Bella Twins, dressed as Bratz dolls, beat each other up on pastel pink pulps? this is It was a million dollar business!

Well, the Duo Rag Dolls obviously won’t advance to the next round, but there was a more terrifying live doll that would be: ten-year-old British singer Harper Akudama, who looked like an angel until she opened her mouth roaring in and out with an impressively scary monster sound ( or Cookie Monster). “That was cool. It was like a mouse turning into a vampire bat,” exclaimed Simon, who seemed to be a closet metal fan.

So, Harper made it to the next round, along with other young talents such as 18-year-old Australian contemporary dancer Max Ostler (who Simon dubbed “Harry Styles Dance”) and 13-year-old Eurovision Jr.Poland’s voice Alumna Sarah James, who was awarded the Golden Bell for Simon. There are only two Golden Buzzers left – Heidi and Sophia – in play, so tune in next Tuesday to see more auditions, and see if there are any other mysterious celebs appearing in Raggedy Annie’s disguise.

