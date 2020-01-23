SBI SCO/ Clerical/ Deputy Manager Recruitment 2020

SBI SCO/ Clerical/ Deputy Manager Recruitment 2019
(State Bank of India)
Post Name – Various Specialist Cadre Officer
|
IMPORTANT DATES
|
APPLICATION FEE
|• Starting Date – 23-February-2020
• Last Date – 12-February-2020
Exam Date – 08-March-2020
|• General / OBC / EWS – Rs. 750/-
• SC/ST/PH/Ex-Servicemen – No Fees
Payment will be made through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/E Challan
|
JOB LOCATION
|
AGE LIMIT
|All Over India
|Minimum – 20 Years
Maximum – 45 Years
Age Relaxation (Upper Age Limit)- As per Rules
|Number of post- 76 Post
|
Vacancy Details for SBI SCO/ Clerical/ Deputy Manager Online Form 2020
|Post Name – Senior Special Executive (Data Analyst) (SCO), Senior Executive (Statistics) (SCO), Clerical Cadre (Ex servicemen) & Deputy Manager (Law)
Posts wise Vacancy Distribution-:
Senior Special Executive (Data Analyst) (SCO) – 01 Posts
Senior Executive (Statistics) (SCO) – 01 Posts
Clerical Cadre (Ex servicemen) – 29 Posts
Deputy Manager (Law) – 45 Posts
Pay Scale – As per rules
Educational Qualification :
Senior Special Executive (Data Analyst) / Senior Executive (Statistics) (SCO) – Candidate Post-Graduation in Statistics/ Maths/ Economics as full-time course from recognized university with minimum 60% marks & must have relevant field experience will be eligible for this recruitment.
Clerical Cadre (Ex servicemen) – Candidate minimum pass in class 10+2 exam or equivalent or armed forces certificate equivalent to 10+2 will be eligible for this recruitment.
Deputy Manager (Law) – Candidate Degree in Law (3 years/ 5 years) from a recognised University in India & Enrolled as Advocates with Bar Council and having 4 years of experience as practicing Advocate will be eligible for this recruitment.
Note – Candidates are suggested to refer the official notification regarding Educational qualification,Experience & other eligibility criteria before applying
How to Apply for SBI SCO/ Clerical/ Deputy Manager Online Form 2020 – Interested Candidates can Apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of SBI before 25/September/2019.
Requisites of Online Application(scanned)-:
Resume
ID Proof
Age Proof
Educational Marksheet/Certificate
Experience Certificate
PH Certificate
Photograph
Signature
Resume
Mode of Selection – Selection will be based on Online Examination.
|Important Links
|
Apply
|
Clerical Cadre (Ex-servicemen)| Deputy Manager (Law) | Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO)
|
Official website
|
Click Here
|
Download Official Notification
|
Clerical Cadre (Ex-servicemen)| Deputy Manager (Law) | Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO)
Checkout More Jobs: