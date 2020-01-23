Bank Jobs

SBI SCO/ Clerical/ Deputy Manager Recruitment 2020

SBI SCO/ Clerical/ Deputy Manager Recruitment 2019

(State Bank of India)

Post Name – Various Specialist Cadre Officer

 

 

IMPORTANT DATES

APPLICATION FEE
• Starting Date – 23-February-2020

• Last Date – 12-February-2020

Exam Date – 08-March-2020

 

 

 

 • General / OBC / EWS – Rs. 750/-

SC/ST/PH/Ex-Servicemen – No Fees

Payment will be made through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/E Challan

 

 

 

 

JOB LOCATION

AGE LIMIT
All Over India

 

 

 

 Minimum – 20 Years

Maximum – 45 Years

Age Relaxation (Upper Age Limit)- As per Rules

 
Number of post- 76 Post

 

 

Vacancy Details for SBI SCO/ Clerical/ Deputy Manager Online Form 2020
Post Name – Senior Special Executive (Data Analyst) (SCO), Senior Executive (Statistics) (SCO), Clerical Cadre (Ex servicemen) & Deputy Manager (Law)

Posts wise Vacancy Distribution-:

Senior Special Executive (Data Analyst) (SCO) – 01 Posts

Senior Executive (Statistics) (SCO) – 01 Posts

Clerical Cadre (Ex servicemen) – 29 Posts

Deputy Manager (Law) – 45 Posts

Pay Scale – As per rules

Educational Qualification :

Senior Special Executive (Data Analyst) / Senior Executive (Statistics) (SCO) – Candidate Post-Graduation in Statistics/ Maths/ Economics as full-time course from recognized university with minimum 60% marks & must have relevant field experience will be eligible for this recruitment.

Clerical Cadre (Ex servicemen) – Candidate minimum pass in class 10+2 exam or equivalent or armed forces certificate equivalent to 10+2 will be eligible for this recruitment.

Deputy Manager (Law) – Candidate Degree in Law (3 years/ 5 years) from a recognised University in India & Enrolled as Advocates with Bar Council and having 4 years of experience as practicing Advocate will be eligible for this recruitment.

Note – Candidates are suggested to refer the official notification regarding Educational qualification,Experience & other eligibility criteria before applying

How to Apply for SBI SCO/ Clerical/ Deputy Manager Online Form 2020 – Interested Candidates can Apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of SBI before 25/September/2019.

Requisites of Online Application(scanned)-:

Resume

ID Proof

Age Proof

Educational Marksheet/Certificate

Experience Certificate

PH Certificate

Photograph

Signature

Mode of Selection – Selection will be based on Online Examination.

 

 

Important Links

 

Apply

Clerical Cadre (Ex-servicemen)Deputy Manager (Law) | Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO)

Official website

Click Here

Download Official Notification

Clerical Cadre (Ex-servicemen)Deputy Manager (Law) | Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO)

