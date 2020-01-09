Bank Jobs

SBI Clerk (Junior Associate) Online Form 2020

4 days ago
0 246 1 minute read

SBI Clerk (Junior Associate) Online Form 2020

(State Bank of India)

Post Name – Junior Associate (Clerk)

 

IMPORTANT DATES

APPLICATION FEE
• Starting Date – 03-January-2020

• Last Date – 26-January-2020

• Admit Card – 11-February- 2020

• Prelims Exam – February/ March 2020

• Mains Exam – 19 April 2020

 

 

 

 

 

 • General/ OBC/EWS – Rs. 750/-

SC/ST/PH/ – Rs.0/-

Payment will be made through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net banking/E Challan/SBI Collect

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

JOB LOCATION

AGE LIMIT
All India

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 (As on 01/January/2020)

Minimum – 20 Years

Maximum – 28 Years

Age Relaxation(Upper Age Limit)-

SC/ST – 05 Yearss

OBC – 03 Years

 

 
Number of posts – 8134 post

 

 

Vacancy Details for SBI Junior Associate Recruitment Online Form 2020
Post Name  – Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales)

Category Wise Vacancy Details-:

Junior Associates (Regular Post) – 8000 Posts

General – 3447 Posts

OBC – 1803 Posts

EWS – 790 Posts

SC -1214 Posts

ST – 746 Posts

Junior Associates (Backlog Post) – 134 Posts

OBC – 04 Posts

SC – 130 Posts

Note- Candidates are suggested to read the official notification regarding post wise vacancy distribution before applying.

Pay Scale – Rs. 13,705/-(Basic Pay)

Educational Qualification – Candidates having Graduation Degree in any stream from any recognized university/institute will be eligible for this recruitment.

How to Apply for SBI Junior Associate Recruitment Online Form 2020 –Candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the SBI before 26/January/2020.

Requisites of Online Application(Scanned)-:

Photograph

Signature

Mode of Selection for SBI Junior Associate Recruitment Online Form 2020 –Selection will be based on-:

Preliminary Examination (Online Mode)

Mains Examination (Online Mode)

 

 

Important Links

 

Apply

Click Here

Official website

Click Here

Download Official Notification

Click Here

Checkout More Jobs:

Show More

Related Articles

Photo of BHEL Bhopal Trade Apprentice Online Form 2020

BHEL Bhopal Trade Apprentice Online Form 2020

1 day ago
Photo of Coast Guard Navik DB 02/2020 Batch Online Form 2020

Coast Guard Navik DB 02/2020 Batch Online Form 2020

1 day ago
Photo of Bihar SHS Various Post Recruitment 2020

Bihar SHS Various Post Recruitment 2020

1 day ago
Photo of MP Primary School TET Online Form 2020

MP Primary School TET Online Form 2020

1 day ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button