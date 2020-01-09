SBI Clerk (Junior Associate) Online Form 2020
(State Bank of India)
Post Name – Junior Associate (Clerk)
IMPORTANT DATES
APPLICATION FEE
|• Starting Date – 03-January-2020
• Last Date – 26-January-2020
• Admit Card – 11-February- 2020
• Prelims Exam – February/ March 2020
• Mains Exam – 19 April 2020
|• General/ OBC/EWS – Rs. 750/-
• SC/ST/PH/ – Rs.0/-
Payment will be made through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net banking/E Challan/SBI Collect
JOB LOCATION
AGE LIMIT
|All India
|(As on 01/January/2020)
Minimum – 20 Years
Maximum – 28 Years
Age Relaxation(Upper Age Limit)-
SC/ST – 05 Yearss
OBC – 03 Years
|Number of posts – 8134 post
Vacancy Details for SBI Junior Associate Recruitment Online Form 2020
|Post Name – Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales)
Category Wise Vacancy Details-:
Junior Associates (Regular Post) – 8000 Posts
General – 3447 Posts
OBC – 1803 Posts
EWS – 790 Posts
SC -1214 Posts
ST – 746 Posts
Junior Associates (Backlog Post) – 134 Posts
OBC – 04 Posts
SC – 130 Posts
Note- Candidates are suggested to read the official notification regarding post wise vacancy distribution before applying.
Pay Scale – Rs. 13,705/-(Basic Pay)
Educational Qualification – Candidates having Graduation Degree in any stream from any recognized university/institute will be eligible for this recruitment.
How to Apply for SBI Junior Associate Recruitment Online Form 2020 –Candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the SBI before 26/January/2020.
Requisites of Online Application(Scanned)-:
Photograph
Signature
Mode of Selection for SBI Junior Associate Recruitment Online Form 2020 –Selection will be based on-:
Preliminary Examination (Online Mode)
Mains Examination (Online Mode)
|Important Links
Apply
Click Here
Official website
Click Here
Download Official Notification
Click Here
