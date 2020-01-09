SBI Clerk (Junior Associate) Online Form 2020

Category Wise Vacancy Details-:

Junior Associates (Regular Post) – 8000 Posts

General – 3447 Posts

OBC – 1803 Posts

EWS – 790 Posts

SC -1214 Posts

ST – 746 Posts

Junior Associates (Backlog Post) – 134 Posts

OBC – 04 Posts

SC – 130 Posts

Note- Candidates are suggested to read the official notification regarding post wise vacancy distribution before applying.

Pay Scale – Rs. 13,705/-(Basic Pay)

Educational Qualification – Candidates having Graduation Degree in any stream from any recognized university/institute will be eligible for this recruitment.

How to Apply for SBI Junior Associate Recruitment Online Form 2020 –Candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the SBI before 26/January/2020.

Requisites of Online Application(Scanned)-:

Photograph

Signature

Mode of Selection for SBI Junior Associate Recruitment Online Form 2020 –Selection will be based on-:

Preliminary Examination (Online Mode)

Mains Examination (Online Mode)