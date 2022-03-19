March 19, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Satellite images show Russia building defenses to protect military sites northwest of Kyiv

Louie Daves March 19, 2022 2 min read
In this photo released by the White House, US President Biden talks with President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China on Friday, March 18 (White House photo)

President Joe Biden sought to use 110 minutes Friday video call to bend Chinese counterpart androm Russia in its war on Ukraine, a pivotal moment that could determine the course of the bloody conflict.

President Xi Jinping told Biden that both the United States and China had a responsibility to ensure peace, according to state media, in a slanted indication that he was not interested in escalating the conflict. Afterward, the White House said its concerns about possible Beijing’s interference had not subsided.

“We have that concern,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said. The president detailed what the repercussions would be if China provided material support to Russia as it launched brutal attacks against Ukrainian cities and civilians. This is something we will watch and the world will watch.

Senior administration officials described the call as “direct,” “substantial” and “detailed,” but they did not provide many details about the lengthy conversation. The bulk of the leaders’ discussion focused on the war in Ukraine and the repercussions the crisis would have on US-China relations and the “international order,” an official said. But the administration has refused to say publicly what those consequences are.

Biden’s goal Talking to Shi directly It was in order to be partly ascertain where exactly the Chinese president was standing, and then it was not clear if he had gotten much clarity. The White House said it did not make any specific requests from Xi, opting instead to offer a broader view of the international situation.

Psaki said: “China has to decide where it wants to stand and how it wants the history books to look at them and see their actions.” “This is a decision that President Xi will make.”

Biden uses a call with Xi to determine the consequences for China if it supports Russia's attack on Ukraine

