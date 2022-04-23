Sasha Obama walks with her rumored boyfriend Clifton Powell

Sasha Obama is said to be dating Clifton Powell Jr. (Photo: Olivier Doolery Paul/Getty Images)

Could it be more than just a fling in the spring? Sasha Obama She was seen walking in West Hollywood with her rumored boyfriend Clifton Powell Jr.

On April 22, the 20-year-old former first daughter and her new lover were seen walking closely together, the casual look perfect for the spring weather in Los Angeles.

Obama wore short pink and purple tops and a long lavender skirt, while Powell Jr. opted for a turn-down hat, a graphic T-shirt, and a flannel that draped over one arm.

H! I mentioned the news That the new couple turned up “so lovable, inseparable and always laughing” during their outing, which the outlet says included a visit to friends in the neighbourhood.

In April 2022, Michelle Obama told the world that her two daughters, Malia and Sasha, had “real friends and lives.”

“They loved the Jonas Brothers. Now they are bringing the big men home,” Obama said during appearance day The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “Before, they were just pop bands. Now they have real friends and life.”

The Daily Mail reported The youngest daughter of Obama and Powell Jr. met at the University of Southern California in 2021. Sasha reportedly transferred to college after a stint at the University of Michigan. They later started dating.

Paul Jr. is a 24-year-old commercial manager who previously played college basketball at UC Santa Barbara from 2016 to 2018. As a commercial manager, he has worked with brands such as Madden, Nike, and Peloton.

While Sasha’s father is very famous – he’s the former president Barack Obama – Powell Jr. is also the son of a celebrity. His father is actor Clifton Powell. Paul had roles in Beam (2004), rush hour (1998), Next Friday (2000), TV series such as Hawaii Five 0 and more.

Last year, Clifton Powell shared his son’s tribute on Instagram, writingHappy birthday to my amazing son Clifton Powell Jr. 24 years ago you came into the world and changed my life and to this day you still bring me so much joy and to all you touch I am so proud of you young man Enjoy this special day that God gave you .

The story continues

Sasha isn’t the only Obama sister whose boyfriend has been reported. 23 years Malia Obama It was Dating Rory Farquharson Since 2017.

Both Sasha and Malia are currently living in Los Angeles. Sasha is still in school and financially working as a writer on Donald Glover’s Amazon Prime project.