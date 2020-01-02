Bank Jobs

Saraswat Bank Recruitment 2020

6 hours ago
Saraswat Bank Recruitment 2020

Post Name – Junior Officer

 

IMPORTANT DATES

APPLICATION FEE
• Starting Date – 01-January-2020

• Last Date –  15-January-2020

• Exam Date – 27-January-2020

• Admit Card – 22-January-2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 • General /OBC – Rs.600/-

SC/ST/PH – Rs.600/-

Candidates can pay the application fee through online by a credit card debit card or net banking

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

JOB LOCATION

AGE LIMIT
All India

 

 

 

 

 

 

 (As on 01-January-2020)

Minimum- 21 years

Maximum- 27 years

 

 

 

 
Number of posts – 100 Post

 

 

Vacancy Details for Saraswat Bank Recruitment 2018

Post Name – Junior Officer: Marketing and Operations

State wise Vacancy

Maharashtra

Mumbai/Navi Mumbai/ Thane/ Greater Mumbai- 70 posts

Pune – 30 posts

Pay Scale- As per Bank’s rules

Educational Qualification- First Class Graduation from a recognized university ( Preferably (B.Com., BCA, B.E. or BMS only)

(Appearing candidates can also apply)

How to Apply for Saraswat Bank Recruitment 2020 – Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of the Saraswat Bank or through the direct Apply Online link given below

The last date to complete and  submit the online application is 15-January-2020

Documents to be uploaded-

i) Scanned Photograph (20kb-50 kb, JPEG/JPG Format, 200 x230 pixel, 200 dpi)

ii) Scanned Signature (10kb-20kb, JPEG/JPG format, 200 dpi)

Mode of Selection for Saraswat Bank Recruitment 2020- Online Examination and Interview

For more details on Saraswat Bank Recruitment 2020 , check the official notification

 

 

Important Links

 

Apply

Click Here

Official website

Click Here

Download Official Notification

Click Here

Check out More Jobs:

