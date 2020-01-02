State wise Vacancy

Maharashtra

Mumbai/Navi Mumbai/ Thane/ Greater Mumbai- 70 posts

Pune – 30 posts

Pay Scale- As per Bank’s rules

Educational Qualification- First Class Graduation from a recognized university ( Preferably (B.Com., BCA, B.E. or BMS only)

(Appearing candidates can also apply)

How to Apply for Saraswat Bank Recruitment 2020 – Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of the Saraswat Bank or through the direct Apply Online link given below

The last date to complete and submit the online application is 15-January-2020

Documents to be uploaded-

i) Scanned Photograph (20kb-50 kb, JPEG/JPG Format, 200 x230 pixel, 200 dpi)

ii) Scanned Signature (10kb-20kb, JPEG/JPG format, 200 dpi)

Mode of Selection for Saraswat Bank Recruitment 2020- Online Examination and Interview

For more details on Saraswat Bank Recruitment 2020 , check the official notification