Saraswat Bank Recruitment 2020
Post Name – Junior Officer
|
IMPORTANT DATES
|
APPLICATION FEE
|• Starting Date – 01-January-2020
• Last Date – 15-January-2020
• Exam Date – 27-January-2020
• Admit Card – 22-January-2020
|• General /OBC – Rs.600/-
• SC/ST/PH – Rs.600/-
Candidates can pay the application fee through online by a credit card debit card or net banking
|
JOB LOCATION
|
AGE LIMIT
|All India
|(As on 01-January-2020)
Minimum- 21 years
Maximum- 27 years
|Number of posts – 100 Post
|
Vacancy Details for Saraswat Bank Recruitment 2018
|Post Name – Junior Officer: Marketing and Operations
State wise Vacancy
Maharashtra
Mumbai/Navi Mumbai/ Thane/ Greater Mumbai- 70 posts
Pune – 30 posts
Pay Scale- As per Bank’s rules
Educational Qualification- First Class Graduation from a recognized university ( Preferably (B.Com., BCA, B.E. or BMS only)
(Appearing candidates can also apply)
How to Apply for Saraswat Bank Recruitment 2020 – Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of the Saraswat Bank or through the direct Apply Online link given below
The last date to complete and submit the online application is 15-January-2020
Documents to be uploaded-
i) Scanned Photograph (20kb-50 kb, JPEG/JPG Format, 200 x230 pixel, 200 dpi)
ii) Scanned Signature (10kb-20kb, JPEG/JPG format, 200 dpi)
Mode of Selection for Saraswat Bank Recruitment 2020- Online Examination and Interview
For more details on Saraswat Bank Recruitment 2020 , check the official notification
|Important Links
|
Apply
|
Click Here
|
Official website
|
Click Here
|
Download Official Notification
|
Click Here
