Samsung gaming TV hub launches with streaming Xbox, Stadia and GeForce Now

Samsung is launching its own Game Center for 2022 Smart TVs and Monitors today. The hub brings together the best game streaming apps in one place, with quick access to Nvidia’s GeForce Now, Google Stadia, Utomik, Twitch, and Microsoft’s new Xbox TV app. Even Amazon Luna will be available soon, neatly integrated into the Samsung Gaming Hub UI.

The Game Center It doesn’t just act as a starting point for cloud gaming. Video game consoles connected to HDMI will appear inside the hub, along with passthrough controller inputs so you can use one console instead of having to pair multiple consoles. This means that Bluetooth headphones and controllers will work across multiple apps, services, and devices through the Samsung Gaming Hub.

The biggest new addition to Game Center is Microsoft Xbox TV app. While Stadia, GeForce Now, and Twitch are available across a variety of TVs, the Xbox app is currently exclusive to the Samsung Gaming Hub and provides access to Xbox Cloud Gaming. fortnite It’s free to stream, but you’ll need an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription to play over 100 games.

Besides launching Game Center, Nvidia is also adding some games to its GeForce Now service. Al-Alath: Heroes of the Four KingdomsAnd the Disgaea 6 CompleteAnd the shark cardAnd the craft cardAnd the Hotline MiamiAnd the NASCAR 21: Ignition All are available today.