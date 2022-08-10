August 10, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

An unofficial render of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, showing one partially open facing the camera, and the other mostly closed and placed in a tent-like position

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 leak revealed everything before Unpacked

Jack Kimmons August 10, 2022 3 min read

We are only one day away from the next Samsung Unpacked Event, so of course spoilers come fast and furious. And now Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Pretty much a full leak.

Leaker Roland Quandt, notorious for such last-minute leaks, has posted the full specifications and pricing of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 at WinFuture (Opens in a new tab)along with a large number of what appear to be promotional images.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 screens and design

(Image credit: WinFuture)

Notable specs include a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a resolution of 2640 x 1080, a density of 425 pixels per inch, and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. These are the same specifications as Galaxy Z Flip 3However, from the images it appears that the bezels around the screen may be thinner.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

10 malicious Python packages detected in the latest repository attack

August 10, 2022 Jack Kimmons
2 min read

Google TV seems to be getting a lot of new powerful capabilities

August 9, 2022 Jack Kimmons
2 min read

Super Punch-Out Player Mode Found After 28 Years

August 9, 2022 Jack Kimmons

You may have missed

3 min read

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 leak revealed everything before Unpacked

August 10, 2022 Jack Kimmons
5 min read

Another wave of intense heat is targeting Europe, resulting in alerts

August 10, 2022 Louie Daves
2 min read

Amazon to buy India’s eCom Express from Benzinga Spain for $600M

August 10, 2022 Byron Rodgers
3 min read

Carlisle boss resigns after request for $300 million wage package fails

August 10, 2022 Iris Pearce