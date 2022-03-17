Samsung announces its first QD-OLED TV, stock pricing for 2022 lineup

We’re close to seeing all the new TVs announced back at CES start making their way to consumers. Samsung today announced that it will officially take pre-orders for its large 2022 lineup. For the first time, the company is sharing full details and pricing on its semi-announced QD-OLED consumer TV, which is now official. S95B . is called.

The S95B is a 4K QD-OLED array that comes in two sizes: the 55-inch model costs $2399.99, and the 65-inch model costs $3499.99. (Amazon is Already offering discounts on both sizes.) Those are much higher prices than you’d pay for a standard LG OLED, but Samsung’s QD-OLED panel should offer superior color accuracy at high brightness levels, better viewing angles than regular OLED, and wider color reproduction. Sony also announced Their TVs that use Samsung QD-OLED Show.

Samsung’s OLED features the same Neural Quantum Processor 4K as its other 2022 flagship, the same Tizen software, and high-end Q-Symphony sound with Dolby Atmos. The company also mentions “OLED brightness enhancer and perceptual color mapping to deliver brighter, more accurate highlights and more realistic and lifelike colors.”

As for the rest of its range, Samsung is updating New QLED 8K TV And the 4K Mini LED TV this year With software improvements and support for variable refresh rates up to 144Hz, 14-bit processing, and an improved anti-reflective layer. 4K Mini LED kits would probably be the recommendation I would make for most people who want a Samsung TV. If there’s one downside, it’s Samsung’s continued neglect of Dolby Vision.

Perhaps the latest Samsung TV that intrigues me the most is 2022 edition of The Frame. new frame Transforms to a matte finish On-screen, with Samsung promising “virtually no reflections” as a result of the change. This should make a noticeable difference when the TV displays artwork when it’s idle, and hopefully, The Frame comes close to looking like art when you’re not streaming anything. My main question is whether the matte finish will detract from the TV video quality. The 2022 tire comes in sizes from 43 to 75 inches and starts at $999.99. Samsung says 32, 55 and 85-inch sizes will also be available “soon”.

Most of Samsung’s 2022 TV lineup will begin shipping in April, with the exception of the QN95B, which will go up for pre-order on May 23.