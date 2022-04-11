Sam Elliott sorry for calling ‘dog strength’ a ‘piece of s-t’

Sam Elliott has apologized for Ditching the Oscar-winning Western movie The Power of the Dog by Jane Campion, He said he was appalled that he described the film as “a piece of one piece”.

The 77-year-old actor introduced a mea culpa on Sunday, more than a month after he made derogatory comments about tapping Marc Maron. “WTF” podcast.

“First of all, don’t go create a podcast whose call messages are WTF,” Elliott joked during it. The TV event for the finalists in the deadline Sunday.

He went on to claim that “a dog’s strength actually ‘struck a chord’ with him.”

I told the podcaster ‘WTF’ [Maron] I thought Jane Campion was a great director, and I want to apologize to the cast of “The Power of the Dog.” Brilliant actors all,” Elliott declared. “and in particular Benedict Cumberbatch. I can only say that I am sorry and so am I. I.”

On the “WTF” podcast, Elliott — who has starred in several classic Western films — didn’t hold back when asked about Campion, which is about a closed-down cowboy living in 1920s Montana.

Elliott said his thoughts about the film weren’t “too candid”. He also insisted that the film “struck a chord” with him. Christopher Polk

“Do you want to talk about that piece of s—-t?” asked the actor aggressively.

Elliott claimed that the male actors in the film looked like the Chippendales dancers because they “wear a tie and not much else.”

“This is what all those cowboys looked like in that movie,” the actor exclaimed angrily. “They all run in classes and no shirts. There are all these references to homosexuality all over the f-king movie.”

“Where is the West in this Western?” Follow Elliot. “I mean, [actor Benedict] Cumberbatch has never left the King’s classes.”

Benedict Cumberbatch, left, and Jesse Plemons in a scene from “Dog Power.” Kirsty Griffin

In offering his apology on Sunday, Elliott added that his thoughts weren’t “too frank.”

He also apologized to the LGBT community for statements that many interpreted as anti-gay.

“I said some things that hurt people and I feel terrible about that,” he said. “The gay community has been amazing to me throughout my career. And I mean my entire career, since before I started in this city. Friends at every level and every job description until today. I’m sorry I hurt any of these friends and someone I loved. Everyone else With the words you used.”

Elliott’s initial criticism sparked a harsh response from Campion – WHO He won Best Director for the movie at the Academy Awards last month.

Director Jane Campion claimed that Elliot was in no position to question whether or not something was “Western.” Reuters

Elliot claimed He was in no position to criticize Whether something is “western” or not.

“It has to be said, I guess he was just a bitch, because, you know, he’s not a cowboy either, he’s an actor — he grew up in Sacramento and was educated in Oregon . . . we deal in a fictional world, we deal in a mythical world.” diverse.

“The West is a myth, it does not exist – said Annie Proulx – and there is plenty of scope on the scope for this myth to be explored. And this is just another version of it,” Campion further said of her film.

The Oscar nominee later challenged Elliot in a humorous way to Western style “Shoot” in a lot of Warner Bros. movies.