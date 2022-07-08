Safran to open maintenance facility in India

A delegation of French company Safran, led by its CEO Olivier Andries, has announced its intention to open a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility in the country.

During a visit to New Delhi, Andris told Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh that the company plans to open a maintenance facility in Hyderabad, the center of the country. At the July 5 meeting, the manager indicated that the plant will work on the LEAP-1A and -1B engines that equip the A320neo and 737 MAX families, respectively. The facility will serve both Indian and foreign airlines.

Safran’s investment is expected to be worth $150 million and create 500 to 600 direct jobs. In the first phase, the Hyderabad plant will be able to work on more than 250 machines per annum.

Olivier used the opportunity to brief Singh about the company’s plans to launch several subsidiaries in the country. The company will set up several agencies in the subcontinent: Safran Aircraft Engines and Safran Electrical & Power India – in Hyderabad – and Safran-HAL Aircraft Engines, Bengaluru.

Related content: Hindustan Aeronautics recorded the highest revenue in its history

– Advertising –

Safran Aircraft Engines will have an investment of 36 million Euros and will be set up on an area of ​​4 hectares within the Hyderabad Special Economic Zone. Components and parts for aircraft engines are manufactured there. Safran Electrical & Power India, on the other hand, manufactures cables for civil and military aircraft. The joint venture between Safran and HAL will finally produce solid pipes for the engines. About 160 employees will be employed for this purpose.

About Ads, Singh pointed out: “We are a big market. That’s why we need to focus on domestic manufacturing as a way to meet the needs of the industry competitively. We need to start leveraging the cost and labor availability advantages that India offers.