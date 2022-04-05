Russia’s recent atrocities have unleashed a cloud of nitric acid that can blind Ukrainians

through Facebook

It was reported that Russian forces bombed, on Tuesday, a tank containing nitric acid in Ukraine Luhansk region, prompting panicked warnings to residents to protect their faces and stay at home.

Serhiy Gaidai, head of the Luhansk Regional Administration, issued a Video title Warn residents that toxic fumes can cause “extreme damage”.

Prepare protective face masks soaked in soda solution. When nitric acid is applied locally to the eyes, nitric acid causes severe damage with extensive necrosis of the cornea and conjunctiva, resulting in loss of vision,” he said, urging those who live near Rubizny to stay indoors and close their windows.

This chemical is highly toxic and we don’t know where the toxic cloud will go. “We will watch the air and wait for the rain,” he said.

An alarming warning came like Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Ready to address the United Nations Security Council on the escalation Evidence of Russian war crimes against Ukraine.

In comments to Ukrainian media, Zelensky vowed that Ukrainian authorities would create an “internal mechanism” to track down Russian soldiers. accused of war crimes against Ukrainian civilians, just as the Israeli Mossad was hunting down Nazi fugitives around the world.

“We will definitely deal with this.” He saidHe added that “lists will be compiled” of all Russians accused of executing and torturing Ukrainian civilians. “There are people who really want to find these criminals,” he said.

Prosecutors in different countries will deal with all these crimes…they see a great deal of evidence. Unfortunately, the evidence will continue to emerge – and there will be no less. There is still Izyum ahead, and many places where there is no access yet [for Ukrainian authorities]We have no idea what happened there, he said – occupied Melitopol, Berdyansk.

His comments came as the scale of Russian atrocities in the town of Bucha, a suburb of Kyiv, left the world reeling, as hundreds of innocent residents were found dead in the streets, some bearing signs of torture. Newly released satellite imagery From the now liberated town, corpses of slain civilians littered the streets for weeks before Ukrainian forces retook the area from Russia, exposing the falsity of Moscow’s brazen claim that Putin’s forces did not kill “a single civilian” there and that they had to be killed. Ukrainian troops.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed the executions were “carried out” by Ukrainian psychiatric specialists, a claim echoed in an entire propaganda campaign on Russian state television that said Western intelligence services were behind the killings.

In the face of those Russian denials on Tuesday, Ukrainian media released aerial video He allegedly captured Russian forces in Bucha shooting directly at a man who was passing by on a bicycle.

Ukrainian journalist Dmytro Komarov also Shared screenshots from Bucha The effects of the Russian attacks on the evacuees are visible. He said that at least three bullet-riddled civilian cars were found along the evacuation road, including a bus with a young couple inside and a car in which an elderly couple were killed.

