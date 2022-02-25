Russia’s invasion of Ukraine tests China’s ‘sovereignty’ rhetoric

With Russian troops pouring into Ukraine, officials in Beijing are angered by any suggestion that they are betraying one of the basic tenets of Chinese foreign policy – that sovereignty is sacred – in order to protect Moscow.

They wouldn’t even call it an invasion. “Operation Russia” one Favorite description. The “current situation” is another thing. And China’s leader, Xi Jinping, says his stance on the crisis is quite consistent.

“The sudden changes in the eastern regions of Ukraine have drawn the close attention of the international community,” Mr. Xi told his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in a call on Friday. Chinese official summary.

“China’s fundamental position has been consistent in respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, and adhering to the mission and principles of the United Nations Charter,” Mr. Xi said.