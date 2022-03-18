Russia’s central bank warns of “widespread structural” economic shift

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo State Residence outside Moscow, Russia on February 18, 2022.

Russia’s central bank on Friday kept its monetary policy stable and kept its key interest rate at 20%, but warned of a great deal of uncertainty as the economy undergoes a “widespread structural transformation”.

In late February, shortly after Russian forces invaded Ukraine, the CBR more than doubled the country’s key interest rate From 9.5% to 20% in an effort to prop up its plunging currency and mitigate the impact of tough international sanctions.

The central bank said in its statement on Friday that the sharp increase in its key rate “helped maintain financial stability.”

She added that “the Russian economy is entering a stage of a large-scale structural transformation, which will be accompanied by a temporary but inevitable period of increased inflation, which is mainly related to the adjustment of relative prices across a wide range of goods and services.”

“The monetary policy of the Bank of Russia is set to enable the gradual adjustment of the economy to new conditions and the return of annual inflation to 4% in 2024.”