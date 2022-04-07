Russians discuss killing civilians in German intelligence radio intercept

BERLIN – German foreign intelligence claimed to have intercepted radio communications in which Russian soldiers were discussing indiscriminate killings in Ukraine. In two separate messages, Russian soldiers described how they interrogated soldiers and civilians and then proceeded to shoot them, according to an intelligence official familiar with the findings, who, like others, spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

results first mentioned By the German magazine Der Spiegel and confirmed by three people who saw the information, they undermine Russia’s claims that atrocities are committed only after its soldiers leave the occupied areas.

Scenes from the suburb of Bosch, near the Ukrainian capital, have become a symbol of the atrocities of war and poignant calls for sensors into possible war crimes. One person said the radio messages are likely to provide a deeper insight into suspected atrocities in other towns north of Kyiv that have been held by Russian soldiers.

The intelligence official said that Germany had satellite imagery indicating Russia’s involvement in the killing of civilians in Bucha, but that the radio broadcast had not been linked to that location. Two people said the foreign intelligence agency, known as the BND, might be able to match signal information with video clips and satellite imagery to make connections to specific killings.

These people also said wireless traffic indicates that members Wagner Groupa special military unit that has close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin and his allies, played a role in the attacks on civilians. Another person familiar with the intelligence said the involvement could be from the Wagner Group or another private contractor. See also Ukraine announces new counterattacks against Russian forces in the south

The International Criminal Court said on February 28 it was investigating possible war crimes in Ukraine. Experts tell The Post how the legal process works. (Video: Alexa Juliana Ard/The Washington Post; Photo: The Washington Post)

German intelligence officials on Wednesday briefed members of at least two parliamentary committees on the findings, according to people familiar with the operation.

“The reported atrocities have affected the members of the relevant committees as they have been reported very strongly,” said one person familiar with the intelligence.

Another person said the agency had great confidence in the results, though it wasn’t specific about how it got the radio. The third person said the information contributes to an understanding of situations within the Russian military but does not represent “definitive evidence of who fired at whom and at what time.” This person said that the examples discussed by Germany’s Federal Intelligence Service indicated an atmosphere of panic that caused soldiers to “cut corners”.

Russian forces’ reliance on unsecured communication devices, including smartphones and push-to-talk radios, has left their units vulnerable to targeting, and Western defense and intelligence officials. Say.