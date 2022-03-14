Russian prosecutors warn Western companies about arrests, asset confiscation

Russian prosecutors have warned Western companies that criticizing Moscow’s war on Ukraine could lead to their arrest Corporate leaders or confiscation of assets in the country.

People familiar with the matter said the companies that received the warning included Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, Procter & Gamble, IBM and Yum Brands. The Wall Street Journal.

The newspaper stated that the threats came in the form of calls, letters and visits threatening legal action against companies and confiscation of assets, including their trademarks.

Sources told the newspaper that the threats prompted at least one of the companies to restrict communications between its Russian business and the rest of the organization.

Since Moscow attacked Ukraine, many private companies From oil companies and retailers to sports organizations and the media, it has cut ties with Russia as the country becomes more isolated from the global economy.

“Russia’s attack on Ukraine is an act of aggression with tragic consequences across the region,” Helge Lund, BP’s president, said in a statement at the time of his company’s withdrawal last month, noting that it had worked with “remarkable” Russian colleagues. More than 30 years in the country.

However, this military action represents a fundamental change. This has led the BP Board of Directors to conclude, after a thorough process, that our involvement with Rosneft, a state-owned company, simply cannot continue.”

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed potential support for a law that would allow the Kremlin to nationalize the assets of foreign companies leaving Russia as a result of its invasion of Ukraine, a move the White House warned against on Friday.

“Any extralegal decision by Russia to seize the assets of these companies will eventually lead to more economic pain for Russia,” Psaki wrote on Twitter. “It will amplify the clear message to the global business community that Russia is not a safe place to invest and do business.”