Russian invasion of Ukraine: Which side is India on? | Comment

On the day of the invasion of Ukraine, Putin welcomed Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in Moscow. In fact, apparently an unfortunate coincidence did not go unnoticed in India. Pakistan, hostile to the partition of 1947, represented, Next to China, The main challenge to the security of the country. Last week, Chinese officials surprised India by proposing an unexpected visit by Foreign Minister Wang Yi later this month.

There is a lot of speculation about the reasons for New Delhi’s withdrawal from UN resolutions against Russia. Which side is India on? “We are on our side,” Pankaj Charan, the former Indian ambassador to Russia, was quoted as saying, according to a statement. New York Times.

More info

The close relationship between India and Russia goes a long way. During the Cold War, Nehru, a partisan leader of the Non-Aligned Movement, and later his daughter Indira, faced Russia against China, the United States and Pakistan. As a major supplier of weapons, the UN Moscow has repeatedly vetoed resolutions on Kashmir in the Security Council. Moreover, it is true that after the end of the Cold War, India began a good relationship with the United States. Connected to the quad, It did so without weakening its relationship with Russia. This flexible multi-alignment, essentially the disintegration of good times, is exemplified by the efficiency of Indian diplomacy, which, like Israel and Iran, is capable of severing ties with hostile nations without creating loyalties. Mentioned. Without expansionist regional aspirations or pretenses to change the world order, India would not be perceived as an international political threat.

While we follow the war in Ukraine with horror, Asia remains the protagonist of thin but significant geopolitical movements such as the visits of Khan and Wang Yi. February Joint Report of Xi Jinping and Putin It covers the main lines of a Sino-Russian strategic compass: consolidating respective spheres of influence, strengthening presence in Eurasia and the Indo-Pacific region and preventing US presence in the region. A Strong Alliance of Continental and Marine Dimensions, McIntyre and Spikeman’s Studies. In this context, India stands as a key player. This is demonstrated by the call for strengthening Russia-India-China cooperation in the joint statement. Since there is good harmony between Russia and India, China and Pakistan, it would be one thing to use cross-unity to bridge differences. The war in Ukraine promotes the global reform that is clearly visible in Asia. Due to its non-aligned nature, in the post-Cold War context, India was able to divide its power equations. In the new situation, you have to decide which way you want to lean. @ evabor3