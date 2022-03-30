March 30, 2022

Russian Foreign Minister arrives in India in the wake of the invasion

New Delhi, March 30 (EFE) .- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will pay a two-day official visit to India this Thursday, Indian officials said in the wake of Russia’s occupation of Ukraine. It agrees with a high-ranking US official.

“His Excellency Sergei Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation will pay an official visit to New Delhi on March 31 and April 1,” the Indian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Indian officials have not yet released the agenda for the Russian diplomat or the reason for his visit.

Lavrov’s visit coincides with the visit of Taliban Singh, the White House’s assistant national security adviser to the international economy, between today and tomorrow.

White House National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horn said yesterday that Singh wanted to discuss closely with his (Indian) counterparts the consequences of Russia’s unjust war on Ukraine and how to mitigate its impact on the world economy.

Lavrov’s visit comes amid a flurry of visits by senior officials and ministers to India, the highest detail of a Russian delegation since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine.

India has maintained neutrality since the beginning of the armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine, condemning the UN-led invasion.

As India maintains close ties with Russia to this position, the possibility of Moscow purchasing Russian crude at reduced prices due to Moscow’s control over its adversary China or sanctions has already been exposed by New Delhi. EFE

