Russia publishes Pentagon coordinates and says Western satellites are working for our enemy

LONDON (Reuters) – Russia’s space agency released the coordinates of Western defense headquarters, including the U.S. Department of Defense and the location of a NATO summit on Tuesday, saying Western satellite operators were working for Russia’s enemy Ukraine.

“The entire group of private and state orbital assemblies is now working exclusively for the benefit of our enemy,” Dmitry Rogozin, head of Roscosmos, told the Russian news agency RIA Novosti.

Members of the US-led NATO do not hide the fact that they are sending weapons to help Ukraine resist the Russian invasion.

Register now to get free unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

US satellite imagery company Maxar, whose clients include the US Department of Defense, has repeatedly published images it has taken of Ukraine and Russia since before the invasion began in February.

It included images of the Russian military build-up near Ukraine, at a time when it was denying any intention of invasion. Read more

“Today, the NATO summit opens in Madrid, where Western countries will declare Russia their worst enemy,” Rogozin wrote on his Telegram channel on social media.

“Roscosmos publishes satellite images of summit headquarters and ‘decision centers’ supporting Ukrainian nationalists.”

The publication included Russian satellite images of the summit headquarters in Madrid, the Pentagon, the White House in Washington, British government buildings in central London, the German Chancellery and the Reichstag Parliament building in Berlin, NATO headquarters in Brussels, and the French president’s residence. Other government buildings in Paris.

“At the same time, we give the coordinates of things,” Rogozin added. “just in case.”

Coordinates, expressed in degrees of latitude and longitude, are freely available.

Russia called its invasion a “special military operation”, saying it should work to protect Russian speakers from persecution and prevent NATO from using Ukraine to threaten Russia’s security. Kyiv and NATO reject this logic as an unfounded pretext for war.

Register now to get free unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reported by Reuters

Our criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.