Russia, India and China support pluralism | News

On Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov argued with India and China to enhance the role that multilateralism and the United Nations (UN) should play in the structure of a dialogue with Subramaniam Jaishankar and Wang Yi. , Respectively.

At a recent meeting, the Russian Foreign Minister stressed the importance of discussing urgent issues on the global agenda in the face of mounting global and regional unrest.

“In the context of the current Govt-19 epidemic, the international relations organization faces large-scale challenges in the areas of economy and social development,” he said.

According to Russian diplomats, the global Govt-19 epidemic exacerbated the global administrative crisis, heightened feelings of protectionism and isolation, and was a test of strength for states and multilateral associations.

Lavrov Russia, India and China Foreign Ministers Meeting: Improving relations between the three countries is an integral part of the process of creating a more just and democratic multi-faceted world order with the central, co-ordinating role of the UN.

Faced with these difficulties, the head of the Eurasian Foreign Ministry stressed that the RIC format (Russia, India and China) should continue to be one of the key factors in global and regional politics.

Lavrov distinguished the effectiveness of the three countries in guaranteeing security, improving the structure of relations between the states in the Asia-Pacific region and promoting broader economic integration in Eurasian space.

In addition, he pointed out that the co-ordinating role of the UN is crucial in building a more just and democratic multi-faceted world order. In addition, he explained the organization’s role in establishing global values ​​such as international law, equality and diversity.

For his part, Indian Foreign Minister Subramaniam Jaisanka called for reform of the multilateral system to guarantee a world of strength and restructuring on the basis of sovereign equality and respect for international law.

RIC chaired the 18th Meeting of Foreign Ministers. Contemporary global issues were discussed. It highlighted: 1. Govt-19 warns of the need for highly reliable global distribution chains in epidemics, especially in health.

In turn, he called on his colleagues to prevent threats such as terrorism or drug trafficking and to ensure that humanitarian aid reaches the people of Afghanistan without hindrance.

Similarly, he noted that the Govt-19 epidemic warned of the need to create more reliable global distribution chains “especially in health”.

Chancellor China Today, Russia and India held a meeting via video conference where they argued for strengthening multilateralism and UN leadership.

The appointment seeks a joint struggle against Govt 19 and economic recovery

“We are united in rejecting trade protectionism, imposing unilateral sanctions for political reasons and, more importantly, using force in international affairs,” the Russian foreign minister said.

As part of the G20, the BRICS Group (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the three countries share a comprehensive agenda on the United Nations platform. Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).