Russia blocks Ukraine, suspends fourth round of talks for one day

Before meeting with China’s top diplomat, Sullivan cautioned that other countries should not consider providing assistance to Russia and specifically China.

“We’ve made it clear not only to Beijing, but to every country in the world, that if they think they can basically save Russia, that they can give Russia an alternative solution to the sanctions that we’ve imposed, they have to have something else,” Sullivan said.

“We will ensure that neither China nor anyone else can compensate Russia for these losses,” he added.

The White House is discussing Biden’s travel to Europe in the coming weeks, according to three US officials and two people familiar with the discussions. The sources said that the trip will focus on the war and aims to reassure America’s allies in the region, and it has not been finalized yet.

Talks between Russia and Ukraine

Russian and Ukrainian negotiators discussed a ceasefire, the immediate withdrawal of Russian troops, and security guarantees, Podolyak. chirp Monday before the talks.

“Communications are underway, however it is difficult,” Podolak chirp Less than two hours later, with a photo of the negotiations. He blamed the difficulty on the different political systems in the two countries.

Previous rounds of negotiations failed to make tangible progress.

Zelensky He will deliver a virtual address to the US Congress On Wednesday, it was the first time he had addressed both the Senate and House of Representatives together since the crisis began.

Over the weekend, Russia intensified its air campaign after its ground invasion progressed more slowly than many expected. At least one person was killed in the early hours of Monday morning in a raid on A residential building In the capital, Kyiv, according to the state emergency service.

Pictures taken by NBC News showed that the raid destroyed part of the building’s facade and shattered its windows. Piles of debris littered the street in front of the building.

NBC News’ Richard Engel said the strike hit the front door directly, making evacuations more difficult.

“It smashed my windows and doors. If I were near them, I would be dead,” said Serhiy Litvinov, 52, a resident of the apartment building.

We will rebuild

In the south of the country, Russian strikes have caused a humanitarian crisis, including in Mariupol port. Ukraine’s presidential advisor Oleksiy Aristovich said on Monday that more than 2,500 residents have been killed there since the invasion began. NBC News has not independently verified the number of dead or injured.

The The first inhabitants of Mariupol The city’s evacuees made their way along a “humanitarian corridor” towards the city of Zaporizhia in a convoy of about 160 private vehicles on Monday, according to the city council. The city council added that the Russian forces have so far adhered to a ceasefire along the road.

Previous attempts to create a road to and from Mariupol failed, as fleeing residents often came under Russian fire.

The region’s governor, Oleksiy Kuleba, said in a televised interview on Monday that the evacuations from the regions around Kiev also continued for the fifth day.