Russia banned all international skating events after the invasion of Ukraine

LAUSANNE, Switzerland – Russia has been excluded from all international figure skating events as sporting sanctions continued to mount on Tuesday after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A day after Russian teams were banned from President Vladimir Putin’s favorite football, rugby and hockey – rulings upheld by the International Olympic Committee – the International Skating Union’s decision has pushed Russia away from another highly popular sport at home.

The ISU said that no athlete from Russia or its ally Belarus will be invited or allowed to participate in its events until further notice.



“The ISU Council reiterates its solidarity with all those affected by the conflict in Ukraine, and our thoughts are with the entire Ukrainian people and the Ukrainian country,” the ISU said in a statement.

With the exception of the Russian figure skaters, the figure skating world championships are expected to take place later this month without Olympic gold medalist Anna Shcherbakova and teammate Kamila Valyaeva, who was at the center of an unresolved doping dispute at last month’s Winter Olympics.

The International Volleyball Federation said on Tuesday it had stripped Russia of the rights to host the men’s world championships in August and September and would seek to host one or more other countries.

“It will be impossible to prepare and host the World Championships in Russia due to the war in Ukraine,” the International Volleyball Federation said.