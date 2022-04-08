April 8, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Russia and Ukraine live updates: At least 39 people were killed and 87 injured in an attack on a Ukrainian train station

Louie Daves April 8, 2022 2 min read

The European Union on Friday announced a fifth set of sanctions against Russian individuals and companies, including a ban on the purchase and import of coal and solid fossil fuels, with the package expected to include sanctions against the two adult daughters of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

New sanctions also include a ban on Russian-flagged ships from entering EU ports, more export bans on technological goods and a ban on importing raw materials, representing billions of dollars.

Two EU officials said Associated Press That Putin’s adult daughters, Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova, who They were punished by the United States Earlier this week, she was subjected to an asset freeze and travel ban. An EU spokesperson would not confirm to ABC News on Friday morning that Putin’s daughters were among the most recent individuals targeted, but said more details would be announced later in the day.

“The latest sanctions were adopted in the wake of the atrocities committed by the Russian armed forces in Bucha and elsewhere under Russian occupation,” the bloc’s chief diplomat, Josep Borrell, said in a statement on Friday.

“The goal of our sanctions is to stop the reckless, inhuman and aggressive behavior of the Russian forces and to make clear to Kremlin decision makers that their illegal aggression comes at a heavy cost,” Borrell added.

Meanwhile, the UK has officially announced new sanctions against Putin’s two daughters as well as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, targeting the “luxury lifestyles of the Kremlin’s inner circle”.

See also  Macron and Putin's Ukraine invitation leaves French president convinced 'the worst is yet to come'

“The unprecedented package of sanctions we have imposed is hitting the elite and their families, while causing the Russian economy to deteriorate on a scale not seen in Russia since the fall of the Soviet Union,” British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement on Friday. “But we need to do more. With the G7, we are ending Russian energy use and hitting Putin’s ability to fund his illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.”

“Together, we are tightening the screws on Russia’s war machine and cutting off the sources of Putin’s money,” she added.

– ABC News ‘Jay Davis’

