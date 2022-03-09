Russell Wilson trades with Broncos: Seahawks agree to massive move that will send QB star to Denver

squeeze out Russell Wilson finished for Seattle Seahawks. On Tuesday, the team agreed to exchange Wilson with Denver BroncosJason La Canfora, an insider for CBS Sports NFL, confirmed it, after weeks of negotiations between the two sides were reported. The news comes down right after that Aaron Rodgers’ decision to stay with Green Bay Packers In a record-setting bargain, it’s no exaggeration to assume that the Broncos may have pulled the trigger on Wilson after hearing Rodgers’ recommitment to the Packers.

While the other players involved still need to pass their physical, Wilson has signed a no-trade clause, according to Adam Schefter from ESPN, and pass physically with the Broncos, so it’s all official on the end. With a no-trade clause in his contract, the veteran QB had the ability to veto a trade if he wanted, but looks set to start the next chapter in Denver. The trade cannot be officially processed until the league year 2022 begins on Wednesday, March 16th at 4PM ET,

per shifterDenver is trading a first-round pick for 2022 (No. 9 overall), a first-round pick for 2023, a second-round pick for 2022 (No. 40 overall), and another for a second-round pick in 2023 and a fifth for 2022 to acquire Wilson. The Broncos will also get a fourth-round pick in 2022. In addition, Noah Fant is said to have been sent to Seattle.

ESPN Reports indicate that the package also includes the previous second-round pick Drew Lock. Sea hawks also appear you will receive Defensive lineman Shelby Harris, with Harris poised to help boost the passing rush in Seattle is in tatters — the 30-year-old has produced six sacks for the Broncos in 2021 who is also a captain in the locker room.

This closes the chapter on the Seahawks’ turbulent past, a year that saw Wilson upset about not being involved in team building, leading to an alleged trade order fueled largely by his agent’s announcement of four NFL teams Wilson would be willing to Waiver of the no-trade clause to become part of Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders, Chicago Bears or New Orleans Saints. The Bears went to great lengths to try and land Wilson last season, but the Seahawks got the cold shoulder on their way to using the first-round pick at Justin Fields, and the Cowboys answered rumors by awarding Dak Prescott a record-setting contract.

One year later, it was reported that the Seahawks also gave the Washington leaders a tough “no” (and it was likely Wilson who did) despite being offered multiple picks in the first round, and the Broncos were the winner of the two-year long sweepstakes.