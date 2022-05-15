May 15, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

Running ARM Chips on Algae Power

Running ARM Chips on Algae Power

Iris Pearce May 15, 2022 1 min read

How big is an AA battery and can power an ARM Cortex M0+ for six months? Well… it might be an AA battery, but that obviously wouldn’t be worth mentioning. But researchers at Cambridge have Built a cell of blue-green algae He can do the job.

As you might expect, algae need light, as they generate energy through photosynthesis. However, unlike conventional solar cells, algae continue to produce energy in the dark for at least a while. It is assumed that algae store energy during the day and release it at night to survive the naturally occurring periods of darkness.

Generating energy from photosynthesis is not a new idea because photosynthesis releases electrons. A typical cell contains gold electrodes and a proton exchange membrane of some sort. You can watch a video below from Cambridge about generating electricity from photosynthesis. Keep in mind, of course, that the Cortex M0+ is capable of very low power operation. Don’t look to an algae-powered spot welder anytime soon.

People tend to focus on electricity as energy, but there are other ways to harness photosynthesis. For example, we saw the fueling of algae chicken pit In the past. Not to mention we saw the algae used to it robot power In a new, non-electric way.


See also  Hear What A Black Hole Looks Like - NASA's New Black Hole Sound With Remix

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

The invisible walls of space may explain a problem that has baffled scientists

May 15, 2022 Iris Pearce
2 min read

Portal image inspires theories of life on Mars

May 15, 2022 Iris Pearce
2 min read

Scientists have succeeded in growing plants in the soil of the moon: NPR

May 14, 2022 Iris Pearce

You may have missed

1 min read

Running ARM Chips on Algae Power

May 15, 2022 Iris Pearce
3 min read

Tottenham player ratings: Sessegnon as great as Dier, Davies and Sanchez shines in win against Burnley

May 15, 2022 Teri Riley
3 min read

Random: Daisy fans are worried about her being dropped by Mario Strikers

May 15, 2022 Jack Kimmons
2 min read

Chile’s parliament rejects plans to nationalize parts of the mining sector | Chile

May 15, 2022 Louie Daves