Rumor Summary: Sasha and Naomi comment, money mess in the bank, AEW signing, more!

- Sasha Banks and Naomi Indefinite comment They are unpaid, according to Wrestling Newsletter. with their merchandise pulled From the WWE Store, the pair won’t earn much, if any, even the situation has been resolved. This was done to “send a message to the locker room,” according to people close to the situation.
- WWE’s money in the bank plans He is said to be “in the air” after the July 2 show was moved to A smaller place And many of the big names were Removed from advertisement.
- Although MACE and Mansour were the same alignment With Max Dupree in dark slices As part of his male modeling agency, WrestlingNews.co Vince McMahon is said to have changed his mind about them. Will MACE and Mansour not longer Be a part of Duprey Stable.
- The Observer recently reported on Colt Cabana re-sign with AEW. It’s a move Young Bucks paid for. Cabana’ dedicated to ROH . group If and when it starts, this move may be up to him the heat with C m Bank.
- Jeff Jarrett is back In the WWE Foldfor every PW inside. Their sources say he will start next week as a “high-level executive” and will primarily handle live events.
