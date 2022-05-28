Rumor Summary: Sasha and Naomi comment, money mess in the bank, AEW signing, more!

Speculating on the rumors surrounding professional wrestling is a favorite pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors sparked by the professional wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just rumours. None of this is confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the professional wrestling rumor mill. We track the accuracy of rumors in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back that you can find over here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Today’s rumors:

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you would like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember that they are rumors and have not been confirmed as fact, so please take it as such. And check out the weekly rumors, look back over here To keep track of how true the rumors are.