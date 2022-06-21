Rumor: Sony prepares to reveal ‘Perfect for PS5 gaming monitors’

As the synergy between Sony’s subsidiaries appears set to increase, the Japanese giant is planning a new line of consumer electronics under the brand name INZONE. this is, According to journalist Tom HendersonIt will initially feature three new headphones and two gaming monitors – the first of which has already begun to leak.

Screens caught our attention first and foremost, as it’s been several years since then The company launched PlayStation 3D Display, which was marketed alongside its company-wide holographic propulsion. The panels, which the company will tout as “PS5 perfect,” will come in 4K and 1080p resolution variants, and have some unique features.

In addition to the lower latency you’d expect from a gaming monitor, it will also apparently include “game assist features,” such as frames per second bar, HDR tone mapping, and an “auto-type picture mode”. We’re assuming the latter will automatically switch between different settings depending on what you’re running — assuming you enable the feature, of course.

There will also be some form of brightness equalizer, which is purported to help with your visibility in dark areas. And you’ll be able to keep track of your playing time, if you want. All of these features seem completely throwaway to us, but they are bullet points that we assume will help the enterprise market them along with their console.

It’s not just screens. As mentioned, the company is also producing three headphones, under the INZONE umbrella. This has already been leakedAnd they all follow the same design philosophy. The INZONE H3 is said to be a cheap wired headphone, with 360-degree spatial sound. It is followed by the INZONE H7, which is wireless, while the INZONE H9 is the more premium option, with noise cancellation.

All items will be announced next week, with Rumors of Premium and Professional DualSense swirling too. With Sony now offering a direct storefront through Playstation Direct website, it will be interesting to see if it increases the production of peripherals and accessories. In the previous generation it was outsourced to manufacturers like Nacon, but it always felt wrong not to bring more of these types of items in-house – especially when you consider the company’s strong electronics division.