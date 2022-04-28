Rumor: PS Plus Premium, PS1, PS2, and PSP games are starting to leak

Update: Originals for a PS1 title Mr. Driller It has now also been discovered. This means we have three Namco titles on our hands here, which may not have been a coincidence. Can we have Tekken 3 next please?

We’ll continue to update this article as more games leak, which seems inevitable at this point.

Original story: with the coming PlayStation Plus PremiumSubscribers will have access to a large catalog of PS1, PS2, PSP and PS3 games, all of which will be playable on PS5 and PS4. The only problem is that at the time of writing, we don’t actually know which games will be included. Sony said the selection will consist of “classics‘, but apart from that, your guess is as good as ours.

Here’s the thing, though: PS Plus Premium games seem to be starting to leak through the PS Store. As referred to in redditOn the Sony Storefront, two game assets have appeared: Tekken 2 (PS1) and Ridge Racer 2 (PSP). Wow, two full games from the Promised 340 – but you have to imagine that this is just the beginning.

We might be on our way to a big leak here, which should highlight how slow Sony has been to announce its plans for its overhauled subscription service, which is due to launch in less than two months.

What PS1, PS2, PSP and PS3 games do you want to watch on Premium? Feel free to make a huge list in the comments section below.