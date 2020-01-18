Government Jobs

RSMSSB Patwari Online Form 2020

(Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board )

Post Name – Patwari Posts

 

 

IMPORTANT DATES

APPLICATION FEE
• Starting Date – 20-January-2020

• Last Date – 19-February– 2020

Exam Date – Available Soon

 

 

 

 

 

 • General /OBC/Creamy Layer – Rs.450/-

Other State– Rs.450/-

Non Creamy Layer BC/EBC – R.350/-

SC/ST/PH – Rs.250/-

The application fee can be paid through a valid credit card or debit card or net banking or through E Mitra Kiosk

 

 

 

 

JOB LOCATION

AGE LIMIT
Rajasthan

 

 

 

 

 (As on 01/July/2019)

Minimum – 18 Years

Maximum – 40 Years

Age Relaxation (Upper Age Limit)- As per RSMSSB Rules
Number of post- 4421 Post

 

 

Vacancy Details for RSMSSB Patwari Recruitment Form Reopen 2020
Post Name-Patwari

Category wise vacancies-

Non TSP Area – 3815 Post

General – 1535 Posts

OBC – 556 Posts

EWS – 408 Posts

MBC – 582 Posts

SC – 533 Posts

ST – 201 Posts

TGP Area – 606 Post

General – 333 Posts

SC – 21 Posts

ST – 253 Posts

Pay Scale– AS per RSMSSB Rules

Educational Qualification: Candidates having Bachelor Degree /Degree from recognized university/college will be considered for this post.

O” level or higher diploma in DOEACC.

Knowledge of Devanagari script and also about the culture of Rajasthan.

Or
COPA/DATA certificate
Or
Diploma in Computer Science Application from a recognized university
Or
Diploma in Computer Science and Engineering from a recognized Polytechnic Institute.
Or
Diploma of Rajasthan State Certificate in Information Technology (RS-CIT)

Language & Cultural Knowledge-Candidates must have knowledge in Hindi Devnagari Language in Reading and Writing will also be Considered for this post.

How to Apply for RSMSSB Patwari Recruitment Form Reopen 2020–Interested & fresh  applicants can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through Official Site of RSMSSB .Before 19/February/2020.

Mode of Selection for RSMSSB Patwari Recruitment Form Reopen 2020– Selection will be based on Written Test and Interview.

 

 

Important Links

 

Apply

Link Activate On 20 January 2020

Official website

Click Here

Download Official Notification

Click Here

Checkout More Jobs:

