RSMSSB Patwari Online Form 2020
(Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board )
Post Name – Patwari Posts
IMPORTANT DATES
APPLICATION FEE
|• Starting Date – 20-January-2020
• Last Date – 19-February– 2020
Exam Date – Available Soon
|• General /OBC/Creamy Layer – Rs.450/-
• Other State– Rs.450/-
• Non Creamy Layer BC/EBC – R.350/-
• SC/ST/PH – Rs.250/-
• The application fee can be paid through a valid credit card or debit card or net banking or through E Mitra Kiosk
JOB LOCATION
AGE LIMIT
|Rajasthan
|(As on 01/July/2019)
Minimum – 18 Years
Maximum – 40 Years
Age Relaxation (Upper Age Limit)- As per RSMSSB Rules
|Number of post- 4421 Post
Vacancy Details for RSMSSB Patwari Recruitment Form Reopen 2020
|Post Name-Patwari
Category wise vacancies-
Non TSP Area – 3815 Post
General – 1535 Posts
OBC – 556 Posts
EWS – 408 Posts
MBC – 582 Posts
SC – 533 Posts
ST – 201 Posts
TGP Area – 606 Post
General – 333 Posts
SC – 21 Posts
ST – 253 Posts
Pay Scale– AS per RSMSSB Rules
Educational Qualification: Candidates having Bachelor Degree /Degree from recognized university/college will be considered for this post.
O” level or higher diploma in DOEACC.
Knowledge of Devanagari script and also about the culture of Rajasthan.
Or
Language & Cultural Knowledge-Candidates must have knowledge in Hindi Devnagari Language in Reading and Writing will also be Considered for this post.
How to Apply for RSMSSB Patwari Recruitment Form Reopen 2020–Interested & fresh applicants can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through Official Site of RSMSSB .Before 19/February/2020.
Mode of Selection for RSMSSB Patwari Recruitment Form Reopen 2020– Selection will be based on Written Test and Interview.
|Important Links
Apply
Link Activate On 20 January 2020
Official website
Click Here
Download Official Notification
Click Here
