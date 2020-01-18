RSMSSB Patwari Online Form 2020

Category wise vacancies-

Non TSP Area – 3815 Post

General – 1535 Posts

OBC – 556 Posts

EWS – 408 Posts

MBC – 582 Posts

SC – 533 Posts

ST – 201 Posts

TGP Area – 606 Post

General – 333 Posts

SC – 21 Posts

ST – 253 Posts

Pay Scale– AS per RSMSSB Rules

Educational Qualification: Candidates having Bachelor Degree /Degree from recognized university/college will be considered for this post.

O” level or higher diploma in DOEACC.

Knowledge of Devanagari script and also about the culture of Rajasthan.

Or

COPA/DATA certificate

Or

Diploma in Computer Science Application from a recognized university

Or

Diploma in Computer Science and Engineering from a recognized Polytechnic Institute.

Or

Diploma of Rajasthan State Certificate in Information Technology (RS-CIT)

Language & Cultural Knowledge-Candidates must have knowledge in Hindi Devnagari Language in Reading and Writing will also be Considered for this post.

How to Apply for RSMSSB Patwari Recruitment Form Reopen 2020–Interested & fresh applicants can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through Official Site of RSMSSB .Before 19/February/2020.

Mode of Selection for RSMSSB Patwari Recruitment Form Reopen 2020– Selection will be based on Written Test and Interview.