Railway Recruitment Board, Bhopal (RRB, Bhopal)

The Railway Recruitment Board, Bhopal was established on 23.09.1982. In January 1985, Railway Service Commissions were renamed as Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) and in the year 1998, all RRBs came under the control of the Railway Recruitment Control Board (RRCB), which was set up in the Ministry of Railways (Railway Board) to coordinate and streamline the working of RRBs. In the year July 2000, the RRB office was shifted from a rented accommodation at Machna Colony, Shivaji Nagar to East Railway Colony, Bhopal. Railway Recruitment Board, Bhopal directly recruits Technical and non-technical categories in Gr.’C’ posts as well as Para medical posts on the basis of Indents received from Railways.

Contact Us:Railway Recruitment Board, Bhopal East Railway Colony, [Near Bhopal Railway Station] Bhopal – 462010

E-mail- msrrbbpl@gmail.com,

Telephone- [0755] 2746660, Fax- [0755] 2740042

Wesite Address:http://www.rrbbpl.nic.in