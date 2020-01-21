RPSC Deputy Commandant Recruitment 2020
(Rajasthan Public Service Commission)
Post Name – Deputy Commandant
|
IMPORTANT DATES
|
APPLICATION FEE
|• Starting Date – 30-January-2020
• Last Date – 18-February-2020
Exam Date – Available Soon
|• General / Other State – Rs. 350/-
• OBC / BC – Rs. 250/-
• SC / ST – Rs. 150/-
• Correction Charge – Rs. 300/-
• Payment will be made through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net banking/E Challan/SBI Collect
|
JOB LOCATION
|
AGE LIMIT
|Rajasthan
|(As on 01/January/2020)
Minimum – 20 Years
Maximum – 40 Years
Age Relaxation (Upper Age Limit)- As per Rules
|Number of post- 13 Post
|
Vacancy Details for RPSC Deputy Commandant Recruitment Online Form 2020
|Post Name – Deputy Commandant
Category Wise Vacancy Distribution-
General – 06 Post
OBC – 03 Post
EWS – 01 Post
SC – 02 Posts
ST – 02 Posts
Pay Scale – Pay Matrix Level-14 (Grade Pay-5400/-)
Educational Qualification –
Explanations :- Ex-Captain will Include Officers Retired/Resigned From Army Or Released/Demobilized From Emergency Or Short Service Commission.
Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagri Script and knowledge of Rajasthan Culture
How to Apply for RPSC Deputy Commandant Recruitment Online Form 2020 – Candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the RPSC before 18/February/2020.
Requisites of Online Application(Scanned)-:
Photograph
Signature
Other relevant documents as per requirement
Examination Pattern-:
MCQ Based Paper (Written Examination) divided in four sections each carrying 50 Marks & 25 Marks and of 03 hours each comprising of Law, Hindi, English & Law Related topics.
Note – Candidates are suggested to read the official notification for detailed Examination Syllabus & other related requirements before applying.
Mode of Selection for RPSC Deputy Commandant Recruitment Online Form 2020 – Selection will be based on-:
MCQ Based Examination
Interview
Document Verification
