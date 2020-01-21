RPSC Deputy Commandant Recruitment 2020

Category Wise Vacancy Distribution-

General – 06 Post

OBC – 03 Post

EWS – 01 Post

SC – 02 Posts

ST – 02 Posts

Pay Scale – Pay Matrix Level-14 (Grade Pay-5400/-)

Educational Qualification –

Explanations :- Ex-Captain will Include Officers Retired/Resigned From Army Or Released/Demobilized From Emergency Or Short Service Commission.

Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagri Script and knowledge of Rajasthan Culture

How to Apply for RPSC Deputy Commandant Recruitment Online Form 2020 – Candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the RPSC before 18/February/2020.

Requisites of Online Application(Scanned)-:

Photograph

Signature

Other relevant documents as per requirement

Examination Pattern-:

MCQ Based Paper (Written Examination) divided in four sections each carrying 50 Marks & 25 Marks and of 03 hours each comprising of Law, Hindi, English & Law Related topics.

Note – Candidates are suggested to read the official notification for detailed Examination Syllabus & other related requirements before applying.

Mode of Selection for RPSC Deputy Commandant Recruitment Online Form 2020 – Selection will be based on-:

MCQ Based Examination

Interview

Document Verification