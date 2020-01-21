Government Jobs

RPSC Deputy Commandant Recruitment 2020

(Rajasthan Public Service Commission)

Post Name – Deputy Commandant

 

 

IMPORTANT DATES

APPLICATION FEE
• Starting Date – 30-January-2020

• Last Date – 18-February-2020

Exam Date – Available Soon

 

 

 

 

 

 • General / Other State – Rs. 350/-

OBC / BC – Rs. 250/-

SC / ST – Rs. 150/-

Correction Charge – Rs. 300/-

Payment will be made through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net banking/E Challan/SBI Collect

 

 

 

 

JOB LOCATION

AGE LIMIT
Rajasthan

 

 

 

 

 (As on 01/January/2020)

Minimum – 20 Years

Maximum – 40 Years

Age Relaxation (Upper Age Limit)- As per Rules

 
Number of post- 13 Post

 

 

Vacancy Details for RPSC Deputy Commandant Recruitment Online Form 2020
Category Wise Vacancy Distribution-

General – 06 Post

OBC – 03 Post

EWS – 01 Post

SC – 02 Posts

ST – 02 Posts

Pay Scale – Pay Matrix Level-14 (Grade Pay-5400/-)

Educational Qualification – 

Explanations :- Ex-Captain will Include Officers Retired/Resigned From Army Or Released/Demobilized From Emergency Or Short Service Commission.

Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagri Script and knowledge of Rajasthan Culture

How to Apply for RPSC Deputy Commandant Recruitment Online Form 2020 – Candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the RPSC before 18/February/2020.

Requisites of Online Application(Scanned)-:

Photograph

Signature

Other relevant documents as per requirement

Examination Pattern-:

MCQ Based Paper (Written Examination) divided in four sections each carrying 50 Marks & 25 Marks and of 03 hours each comprising of Law, Hindi, English & Law Related topics.

Note – Candidates are suggested to read the official notification for detailed Examination Syllabus & other related requirements before applying.

Mode of Selection for RPSC Deputy Commandant Recruitment Online Form 2020 – Selection will be based on-:

MCQ Based Examination

Interview

Document Verification

 

 

Important Links

 

Apply

Link Activate On 30 January 2020

Official website

Click Here

Download Official Notification

Click Here

