RPSC AO / ARO Recruitment 2020

Posts & Category Wise Vacancy Distribution-

Agriculture Officer (AO) – 63 Posts

General – 24 Posts

OBC – 13 Posts

MBC – 03 Post

EWS – 06 Posts

SC – 10 Posts

ST – 07 Posts

Agriculture Research Officer (ARO) – 24

General – 11 Posts

OBC – 05 Posts

MBC – 01 Post

EWS – 02 Post

SC – 03 Post

ST – 02 Post

Pay Scale-Pay Matrix Level-10(Grade Pay-3600/-)

Educational Qualification-

Agriculture Officer (AO) – Candidates having Master Degree in Science M.Sc with Agriculture / Horticulture will be eligible for this post.

Agriculture Research Officer (ARO) – Candidates having Master Degree in Science M.Sc with Chemistry / Soil Science. with II Division Marks. (Minimum) will be eligible for this post.

How to Apply for RPSC AO / ARO Recruitment Online Form 2020 – Candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the RPSC before 12/February/2020.

Requisites of Online Application(Scanned)-:

Photograph

Signature

Other relevant documents as per requirement

Examination Pattern-:

MCQ Based Paper (Written Examination) divided in four sections each carrying 50 Marks & 25 Marks and of 03 hours each comprising of Law, Hindi, English & Law Related topics.

Note – Candidates are suggested to read the official notification for detailed Examination Syllabus & other related requirements before applying.

Mode of Selection for RPSC AO / ARO Recruitment Online Form 2020 – Selection will be based on-:

MCQ Based Examination

Interview

Document Verification