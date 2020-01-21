RPSC AO / ARO Recruitment 2020
(Rajasthan Public Service Commission)
Post Name – Agriculture Officer (AO), Agriculture Research Officer (ARO)
IMPORTANT DATES
APPLICATION FEE
|• Starting Date – 24-January-2020
• Last Date – 12-February-2020
Exam Date – Available Soon
|• General / Other State – Rs. 350/-
• OBC / BC – Rs. 250/-
• SC / ST – Rs. 150/-
• Correction Charge – Rs. 300/-
• Payment will be made through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net banking/E Challan/SBI Collect
JOB LOCATION
AGE LIMIT
|Rajasthan
|(As on 01/January/2020)
Minimum – 20 Years
Maximum – 40 Years
Age Relaxation (Upper Age Limit)- As per Rules
|Number of post- 87 Post
Vacancy Details for RPSC AO / ARO Recruitment Online Form 2020
Posts & Category Wise Vacancy Distribution-
Agriculture Officer (AO) – 63 Posts
General – 24 Posts
OBC – 13 Posts
MBC – 03 Post
EWS – 06 Posts
SC – 10 Posts
ST – 07 Posts
Agriculture Research Officer (ARO) – 24
General – 11 Posts
OBC – 05 Posts
MBC – 01 Post
EWS – 02 Post
SC – 03 Post
ST – 02 Post
Pay Scale-Pay Matrix Level-10(Grade Pay-3600/-)
Educational Qualification-
Agriculture Officer (AO) – Candidates having Master Degree in Science M.Sc with Agriculture / Horticulture will be eligible for this post.
Agriculture Research Officer (ARO) – Candidates having Master Degree in Science M.Sc with Chemistry / Soil Science. with II Division Marks. (Minimum) will be eligible for this post.
How to Apply for RPSC AO / ARO Recruitment Online Form 2020 – Candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the RPSC before 12/February/2020.
Requisites of Online Application(Scanned)-:
Photograph
Signature
Other relevant documents as per requirement
Examination Pattern-:
MCQ Based Paper (Written Examination) divided in four sections each carrying 50 Marks & 25 Marks and of 03 hours each comprising of Law, Hindi, English & Law Related topics.
Note – Candidates are suggested to read the official notification for detailed Examination Syllabus & other related requirements before applying.
Mode of Selection for RPSC AO / ARO Recruitment Online Form 2020 – Selection will be based on-:
MCQ Based Examination
Interview
Document Verification
|Important Links
Apply
Link Activate On 24 January 2020
Official website
Click Here
Download Official Notification
Click Here
