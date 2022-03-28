Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth favorite at TPC San Antonio

2022 Valero wins the Texas Open

cross odds BetMGM.

golfer Prospect Rory McIlroy +800 Jordan Spieth +1400 Corey Connors +1800 Hideki Matsuyama +1800 Abraham Anser +2200 Bryson DeShampoo +2800 Adam Hadwin +3300 Gary Woodland +3300 Se Woo Kim +3300 Dissident McNely +3500 Chris Kirk +4000 Keegan Bradley +4000 Tony Vino +4000 Jason Day +5000 Kevin Strelman +5000 Jonathan Vegas +5000 Luke is not +5000 Mito Pereira +5000 Ricky Fowler +5000 Davis Riley +6600 Matt Kochhar +6600 Robert McIntyre +6600 Russell Knox +6600 Doug Game +6600 KH Lee +6600 baton keyzer +6600 Ryan Palmer +6600 true thigala +6600 Alex Smalley +8000 Brendan Steele +8000 Charlie Hoffman +8000 Denny McCarthy +8000 Lanto Griffin +8000 Rasmus Hoggard +8000 Brian Steward +8000 Ian Poulter +8000 Lucas Glover +8000 Martin Laird +8000 Matthew Nesmith +8000 Scott Stallings +8000 Adam Shenk +10000 Anirban Lahiri +10000 Bo Hausler +10000 CT . frying pan +10000 Chad Ramy +10000 Charles Hoyle III +10000 Doc Redman +10000 Dylan Fritelli +10000 JJ Spoon +10000 Lee Westwood +10000 Matt Jones +10000 Matthias Schwab +10000 Nate Lashley +10000 Nick Taylor +10000 Richard Bland +10000 Takumi Kanaya +10000 Troy Merritt +10000 Aaron Ray +12500 Austin Smotherman +12500 Branden Grace +12500 Brendon Todd +12500 Brice Garnett +12500 rustic thing +12500 David Lipsky +12500 Grayson Sieg +12500 Hayden Buckley +12500 Kramer Hickok +12500 Lee Hodges +12500 Min Woo Lee +12500 Pat Perez +12500 Sam Ryder +12500 Taylor Moore +12500 Zach Johnson +12500 Adam Svenson +15000 Andrew Putnam +15000 Ben Kohlis +15000 Brandt Snicker +15000 Danny Lee +15000 Garrick Hugo +15000 Harry Higgs +15000 Joseph Bramlet +15000 Kevin Chapel +15000 Luke Donald +15000 Matt Wallace +15000 Patrick Rodgers +15000 Robert Streep +15000 Vince Wally +15000 Wyndham Clark +15000 Adam Long +15000 Cameron Champ +15000 Cameron Percy +15000 Hank Leboda +15000 Hudson Swafford +15000 Max McGreevy +15000 Tyler Duncan +15000 Andrew Novak +20000 Ben Martin +20000 Brandon Hagee +20000 Camilo Villegas +20000 Curtis Thompson +20000 Graeme McDowell +20000 Henrik Stenson +20000 Jimmy Walker +20000 john huh +20000 Justin Lauer +20000 Kyle Stanley +20000 Nick Hardy +20000 Nick Watney +20000 Richie Ferensky +20000 Song Kang +20000 Bill Haas +25000 Chaison Hadley +25000 Dylan Wu +25000 Henrik Norlander +25000 JT Boston +25000 James Han +25000 Kevin Toy +25000 Michael Glejcic +25000 Peter Malnate +25000 Ryan Brihm +25000 Stefan Geiger +25000 Tree Moulinex +25000 Andrew Landry +30000 Jim Hermann +30000 Martin Trainer +30000 Paul Bargon +30000 Roger Sloan +30000 Seong Yeol Noh +30000 Bronson Bourgogne +35000 David Skinnes +35000 Guido Migliosi +35000 Logan McAllister +35000 Austin Cook +40000 Kelly Craft +40000 Seth Reeves +40000 Ben Kern +50000 Dawei van der Walt +50000 Jonas Blixt +50000 David Aberg +50000 William McGuert +50000

Last stop before Augusta National arrives. The PGA Tour is flying from Austin to San Antonio this week for the Valero Texas Open, which includes the names of the pre-Masters bookmakers’ interests.

At the top of the opening odds board are two players who didn’t play WGC-Dell Match Play last week in Rory McIlroy and Hideki Matsuyama. McIlroy chose to play in the Texas Open instead of the Match Play in order to prepare for the Masters, while the current Masters champion was recovering from a back injury that made him withdraw from THE PLAYERS on the morning of the first round.

Outside of these two, Bryson DeChambeau is the biggest name in the field. The heavy hitter returned from a nearly two-month absence in Match Play in an uninspiring fashion, losing twice by one draw in three group matches.

Jordan Spieth and Abraham Unser highlight the next part of the painting. Spieth sent shockwaves through the golf world when he capped off a brilliant start to his year with a win at TPC San Antonio, which put him ahead of odds in some sports books.

Master’s Effects

The master’s field is set approx.

The easiest ways to qualify is to be in the top 50 in the official world golf rankings as of this morning, or to win a championship in the PGA TOUR since the 2021 Masters.

This will include the Valero Texas Open, which means this week’s winner will affect his ticket to the Augusta National. We’ve seen a lot of them on TOUR this year already with the likes of Hudson Swafford, Tom Hoge and Sepp Straka, so it’s not beyond the realm of possibilities.

Notable names in the field who are not currently heading to Augusta include Keegan Bradley, Jason Day, Ricky Fowler, and Maverick McNeely.

the chapter

TPC San Antonio played nearly 7,500 yards last year, making it one of the longest courses players will have on TOUR this year. That said, players who drive the ball further than most tend to have an advantage here, although the winds at this time of year in Texas can play a big role.

Ball strikers should thrive here, especially if they are able to stay on track all week. If conditions are perfect, this week’s winner could reach under 20.