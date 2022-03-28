Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth favorite at TPC San Antonio

2022 Valero wins the Texas Open
|golfer
|Prospect
|Rory McIlroy
|+800
|Jordan Spieth
|+1400
|Corey Connors
|+1800
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+1800
|Abraham Anser
|+2200
|Bryson DeShampoo
|+2800
|Adam Hadwin
|+3300
|Gary Woodland
|+3300
|Se Woo Kim
|+3300
|Dissident McNely
|+3500
|Chris Kirk
|+4000
|Keegan Bradley
|+4000
|Tony Vino
|+4000
|Jason Day
|+5000
|Kevin Strelman
|+5000
|Jonathan Vegas
|+5000
|Luke is not
|+5000
|Mito Pereira
|+5000
|Ricky Fowler
|+5000
|Davis Riley
|+6600
|Matt Kochhar
|+6600
|Robert McIntyre
|+6600
|Russell Knox
|+6600
|Doug Game
|+6600
|KH Lee
|+6600
|baton keyzer
|+6600
|Ryan Palmer
|+6600
|true thigala
|+6600
|Alex Smalley
|+8000
|Brendan Steele
|+8000
|Charlie Hoffman
|+8000
|Denny McCarthy
|+8000
|Lanto Griffin
|+8000
|Rasmus Hoggard
|+8000
|Brian Steward
|+8000
|Ian Poulter
|+8000
|Lucas Glover
|+8000
|Martin Laird
|+8000
|Matthew Nesmith
|+8000
|Scott Stallings
|+8000
|Adam Shenk
|+10000
|Anirban Lahiri
|+10000
|Bo Hausler
|+10000
|CT . frying pan
|+10000
|Chad Ramy
|+10000
|Charles Hoyle III
|+10000
|Doc Redman
|+10000
|Dylan Fritelli
|+10000
|JJ Spoon
|+10000
|Lee Westwood
|+10000
|Matt Jones
|+10000
|Matthias Schwab
|+10000
|Nate Lashley
|+10000
|Nick Taylor
|+10000
|Richard Bland
|+10000
|Takumi Kanaya
|+10000
|Troy Merritt
|+10000
|Aaron Ray
|+12500
|Austin Smotherman
|+12500
|Branden Grace
|+12500
|Brendon Todd
|+12500
|Brice Garnett
|+12500
|rustic thing
|+12500
|David Lipsky
|+12500
|Grayson Sieg
|+12500
|Hayden Buckley
|+12500
|Kramer Hickok
|+12500
|Lee Hodges
|+12500
|Min Woo Lee
|+12500
|Pat Perez
|+12500
|Sam Ryder
|+12500
|Taylor Moore
|+12500
|Zach Johnson
|+12500
|Adam Svenson
|+15000
|Andrew Putnam
|+15000
|Ben Kohlis
|+15000
|Brandt Snicker
|+15000
|Danny Lee
|+15000
|Garrick Hugo
|+15000
|Harry Higgs
|+15000
|Joseph Bramlet
|+15000
|Kevin Chapel
|+15000
|Luke Donald
|+15000
|Matt Wallace
|+15000
|Patrick Rodgers
|+15000
|Robert Streep
|+15000
|Vince Wally
|+15000
|Wyndham Clark
|+15000
|Adam Long
|+15000
|Cameron Champ
|+15000
|Cameron Percy
|+15000
|Hank Leboda
|+15000
|Hudson Swafford
|+15000
|Max McGreevy
|+15000
|Tyler Duncan
|+15000
|Andrew Novak
|+20000
|Ben Martin
|+20000
|Brandon Hagee
|+20000
|Camilo Villegas
|+20000
|Curtis Thompson
|+20000
|Graeme McDowell
|+20000
|Henrik Stenson
|+20000
|Jimmy Walker
|+20000
|john huh
|+20000
|Justin Lauer
|+20000
|Kyle Stanley
|+20000
|Nick Hardy
|+20000
|Nick Watney
|+20000
|Richie Ferensky
|+20000
|Song Kang
|+20000
|Bill Haas
|+25000
|Chaison Hadley
|+25000
|Dylan Wu
|+25000
|Henrik Norlander
|+25000
|JT Boston
|+25000
|James Han
|+25000
|Kevin Toy
|+25000
|Michael Glejcic
|+25000
|Peter Malnate
|+25000
|Ryan Brihm
|+25000
|Stefan Geiger
|+25000
|Tree Moulinex
|+25000
|Andrew Landry
|+30000
|Jim Hermann
|+30000
|Martin Trainer
|+30000
|Paul Bargon
|+30000
|Roger Sloan
|+30000
|Seong Yeol Noh
|+30000
|Bronson Bourgogne
|+35000
|David Skinnes
|+35000
|Guido Migliosi
|+35000
|Logan McAllister
|+35000
|Austin Cook
|+40000
|Kelly Craft
|+40000
|Seth Reeves
|+40000
|Ben Kern
|+50000
|Dawei van der Walt
|+50000
|Jonas Blixt
|+50000
|David Aberg
|+50000
|William McGuert
|+50000
Last stop before Augusta National arrives. The PGA Tour is flying from Austin to San Antonio this week for the Valero Texas Open, which includes the names of the pre-Masters bookmakers’ interests.
At the top of the opening odds board are two players who didn’t play WGC-Dell Match Play last week in Rory McIlroy and Hideki Matsuyama. McIlroy chose to play in the Texas Open instead of the Match Play in order to prepare for the Masters, while the current Masters champion was recovering from a back injury that made him withdraw from THE PLAYERS on the morning of the first round.
Outside of these two, Bryson DeChambeau is the biggest name in the field. The heavy hitter returned from a nearly two-month absence in Match Play in an uninspiring fashion, losing twice by one draw in three group matches.
Jordan Spieth and Abraham Unser highlight the next part of the painting. Spieth sent shockwaves through the golf world when he capped off a brilliant start to his year with a win at TPC San Antonio, which put him ahead of odds in some sports books.
Master’s Effects
The master’s field is set approx.
The easiest ways to qualify is to be in the top 50 in the official world golf rankings as of this morning, or to win a championship in the PGA TOUR since the 2021 Masters.
This will include the Valero Texas Open, which means this week’s winner will affect his ticket to the Augusta National. We’ve seen a lot of them on TOUR this year already with the likes of Hudson Swafford, Tom Hoge and Sepp Straka, so it’s not beyond the realm of possibilities.
Notable names in the field who are not currently heading to Augusta include Keegan Bradley, Jason Day, Ricky Fowler, and Maverick McNeely.
the chapter
TPC San Antonio played nearly 7,500 yards last year, making it one of the longest courses players will have on TOUR this year. That said, players who drive the ball further than most tend to have an advantage here, although the winds at this time of year in Texas can play a big role.
Ball strikers should thrive here, especially if they are able to stay on track all week. If conditions are perfect, this week’s winner could reach under 20.
