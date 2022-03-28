March 29, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth favorite at TPC San Antonio

Teri Riley March 29, 2022 3 min read

2022 Valero wins the Texas Open

cross odds BetMGM.

golfer Prospect
Rory McIlroy +800
Jordan Spieth +1400
Corey Connors +1800
Hideki Matsuyama +1800
Abraham Anser +2200
Bryson DeShampoo +2800
Adam Hadwin +3300
Gary Woodland +3300
Se Woo Kim +3300
Dissident McNely +3500
Chris Kirk +4000
Keegan Bradley +4000
Tony Vino +4000
Jason Day +5000
Kevin Strelman +5000
Jonathan Vegas +5000
Luke is not +5000
Mito Pereira +5000
Ricky Fowler +5000
Davis Riley +6600
Matt Kochhar +6600
Robert McIntyre +6600
Russell Knox +6600
Doug Game +6600
KH Lee +6600
baton keyzer +6600
Ryan Palmer +6600
true thigala +6600
Alex Smalley +8000
Brendan Steele +8000
Charlie Hoffman +8000
Denny McCarthy +8000
Lanto Griffin +8000
Rasmus Hoggard +8000
Brian Steward +8000
Ian Poulter +8000
Lucas Glover +8000
Martin Laird +8000
Matthew Nesmith +8000
Scott Stallings +8000
Adam Shenk +10000
Anirban Lahiri +10000
Bo Hausler +10000
CT . frying pan +10000
Chad Ramy +10000
Charles Hoyle III +10000
Doc Redman +10000
Dylan Fritelli +10000
JJ Spoon +10000
Lee Westwood +10000
Matt Jones +10000
Matthias Schwab +10000
Nate Lashley +10000
Nick Taylor +10000
Richard Bland +10000
Takumi Kanaya +10000
Troy Merritt +10000
Aaron Ray +12500
Austin Smotherman +12500
Branden Grace +12500
Brendon Todd +12500
Brice Garnett +12500
rustic thing +12500
David Lipsky +12500
Grayson Sieg +12500
Hayden Buckley +12500
Kramer Hickok +12500
Lee Hodges +12500
Min Woo Lee +12500
Pat Perez +12500
Sam Ryder +12500
Taylor Moore +12500
Zach Johnson +12500
Adam Svenson +15000
Andrew Putnam +15000
Ben Kohlis +15000
Brandt Snicker +15000
Danny Lee +15000
Garrick Hugo +15000
Harry Higgs +15000
Joseph Bramlet +15000
Kevin Chapel +15000
Luke Donald +15000
Matt Wallace +15000
Patrick Rodgers +15000
Robert Streep +15000
Vince Wally +15000
Wyndham Clark +15000
Adam Long +15000
Cameron Champ +15000
Cameron Percy +15000
Hank Leboda +15000
Hudson Swafford +15000
Max McGreevy +15000
Tyler Duncan +15000
Andrew Novak +20000
Ben Martin +20000
Brandon Hagee +20000
Camilo Villegas +20000
Curtis Thompson +20000
Graeme McDowell +20000
Henrik Stenson +20000
Jimmy Walker +20000
john huh +20000
Justin Lauer +20000
Kyle Stanley +20000
Nick Hardy +20000
Nick Watney +20000
Richie Ferensky +20000
Song Kang +20000
Bill Haas +25000
Chaison Hadley +25000
Dylan Wu +25000
Henrik Norlander +25000
JT Boston +25000
James Han +25000
Kevin Toy +25000
Michael Glejcic +25000
Peter Malnate +25000
Ryan Brihm +25000
Stefan Geiger +25000
Tree Moulinex +25000
Andrew Landry +30000
Jim Hermann +30000
Martin Trainer +30000
Paul Bargon +30000
Roger Sloan +30000
Seong Yeol Noh +30000
Bronson Bourgogne +35000
David Skinnes +35000
Guido Migliosi +35000
Logan McAllister +35000
Austin Cook +40000
Kelly Craft +40000
Seth Reeves +40000
Ben Kern +50000
Dawei van der Walt +50000
Jonas Blixt +50000
David Aberg +50000
William McGuert +50000
Last stop before Augusta National arrives. The PGA Tour is flying from Austin to San Antonio this week for the Valero Texas Open, which includes the names of the pre-Masters bookmakers’ interests.

At the top of the opening odds board are two players who didn’t play WGC-Dell Match Play last week in Rory McIlroy and Hideki Matsuyama. McIlroy chose to play in the Texas Open instead of the Match Play in order to prepare for the Masters, while the current Masters champion was recovering from a back injury that made him withdraw from THE PLAYERS on the morning of the first round.

Outside of these two, Bryson DeChambeau is the biggest name in the field. The heavy hitter returned from a nearly two-month absence in Match Play in an uninspiring fashion, losing twice by one draw in three group matches.

Jordan Spieth and Abraham Unser highlight the next part of the painting. Spieth sent shockwaves through the golf world when he capped off a brilliant start to his year with a win at TPC San Antonio, which put him ahead of odds in some sports books.

Master’s Effects

The master’s field is set approx.

The easiest ways to qualify is to be in the top 50 in the official world golf rankings as of this morning, or to win a championship in the PGA TOUR since the 2021 Masters.

This will include the Valero Texas Open, which means this week’s winner will affect his ticket to the Augusta National. We’ve seen a lot of them on TOUR this year already with the likes of Hudson Swafford, Tom Hoge and Sepp Straka, so it’s not beyond the realm of possibilities.

See also  LeBron James scores 50 to lead Los Angeles Lakers to Wizards win in 'epic performance'

Notable names in the field who are not currently heading to Augusta include Keegan Bradley, Jason Day, Ricky Fowler, and Maverick McNeely.

the chapter

TPC San Antonio played nearly 7,500 yards last year, making it one of the longest courses players will have on TOUR this year. That said, players who drive the ball further than most tend to have an advantage here, although the winds at this time of year in Texas can play a big role.

Ball strikers should thrive here, especially if they are able to stay on track all week. If conditions are perfect, this week’s winner could reach under 20.

