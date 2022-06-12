Roman Abramovich Gave His Children Millions Before Sanctions

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich secretly turned over assets worth hundreds of millions of dollars – including luxury yachts And one of the world’s largest private jets – for his children just days before he was put under international sanctions, an FBI analyst found.

Court documents filed last week in the US government effort to seize The billionaire’s expensive private jets revealed the intricate machinations he used to protect his vast fortune, the Sunday Times of London revealed.

in Submit your affidavit on Monday To the Southern District of New York, FBI Special Agent Alan Fowler wrote that Abramovich, a longtime ally of Vladimir Putin, used a series of shell companies to purchase the two planes — a custom-built Gulfstream G650ERa worth about $60 million and an aircraft. Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner customized Valued at $350 million, it is among the most expensive private jets in the world.

The document alleges in February 2022 — a few days before Putin’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24 resulted in sanctions against the Russian president’s oligarchic friends — Abramovich made some or all of his seven children beneficiaries of the Cyprus-based Europe Settlement Fund.

The Europa Trust controls shell companies that own, on paper, Abramovich’s planes, several yachts, a helicopter, and other assets, Fowler found.

Roman Abramovich speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin

Abramovich owned Chelsea Football Club in London

The Gulfstream aircraft

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner

Roman Abramovich with his daughter Sofia Abramovich.

Abramovich, who made his fortune through Russian energy companies in the early years of Putin’s “KGB capitalism”, gained fame as a gaudy person Owner of Chelsea Football Club in LondonShe has four daughters and three sons, ages 8 to 30 – all of whom hold dual citizenships in Russia, Britain or the United States.