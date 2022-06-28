Rocket Lab’s launch of CAPSTONE kicks off NASA’s return to the Moon

The company’s Electron rocket carrying the CAPSTONE mission will lift off from New Zealand on June 28, 2022.

rocket lab A small spacecraft bound for the moon launched from its New Zealand facility early Tuesday, a mission marking a first for both the company and NASA.

Download the company’s Electron missile a special copy of it Photon space platformwhich carries a 55-pound spacecraft, the size of a microwave oven called CAPSTONE.

“Perfect electron firing!” Peter Beck, CEO of Rocket Lab Tweet Tuesday.

CAPSTONE, short for Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System Technology Operations and Navigation Experiment, is a low-cost mission that marks the first launch under NASA’s Artemis lunar program.

With a price tag of shy of $30 million, NASA hopes the mission will verify that a certain type of lunar orbit is suitable for the Lunar Gateway space station that the agency aims to launch later this decade.

NASA’s Christopher Baker, executive director of the Small Spacecraft Technology Program, explained to CNBC before launch that Gateway’s success does not depend on this data. But he added that CAPSTONE allows the agency to base its orbital calculations “in actual data” and give “operational experience in a near-straight Halo orbit.”

Currently in Earth orbit, the Photon will fire its engine several times over the coming days before sending the CAPSTONE spacecraft on a path that will take about four months to reach the Moon. Once there, CAPSTONE will remain in orbit around the Moon for at least six months to collect data.