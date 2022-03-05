Robert Pattinson ‘Batman’ flies to grand opening – The Hollywood Reporter

Robert Patterson‘s Batman He flew to a whopping 57 million dollars on Friday ticket window For the expected opening weekend north of 120 million.

The arrival of Warner Bros. could not come. And DC tentpole sooner for theater owners after the slow January and February of Hollywood columns.

Directed by Matt Reeves, Batman He will easily score the second best domestic opening in the pandemic era behind him Spider-Man: There is no room for homewhich debuted with a staggering $260.1 million in mid-December on its way to earning more than $1.85 billion so far at the worldwide box office.

Batman The launch looks like a huge victory considering that it lasts about three hours and is much darker than There is no place for home.

Fueled by males aged 18 to 34, PG-13 focuses on Bruce Wayne’s previous days of fighting crime and is a showcase of rogue Batman characters. Paul Dano plays the Riddlera serial killer pursued by Batman, while Zoe Kravitz plays Catwoman and Colin Farrell appears as Penguin.

Friday distances to Batman included $21.6 million in Thursday previews and fan shows In IMAX theaters on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Like other superhero images, the $200 million Tentpole does a great job on Imax and other excellent large-format displays.

The world’s largest exhibitor, AMC Entertainment, is using the film as an opportunity to experience the changing prices in the United States and charge an additional $1 to $1.50 per ticket. This is for regular digital shows. The increase in the cost of displays on Imax and PLF monitors powered by AMC is likely to be more.

overseas, Batman It opens in many markets, although it was launched in Russia has been knitted At the eleventh hour due to the invasion of Ukraine. It is not released in China until March 14th.

Batman It was well received by critics and earned an A- CinemaScore by audiences, as well as strong PostTrack exit scores. Good word of mouth will determine whether the film can cross $120 million in its domestic debut and boost the box office’s recovery.

According to EntTelligence, Batman It accounted for more than 80 percent of all tickets sold Friday, with 22 percent of the audience choosing to see it in premium format.