Richard Sherman Joins ‘TNF’ Coverage on Amazon Prime Video, Leaves Door Open for NFL Return

Legion of Boom’s voice is away from football – for now.

Richard Sherman told NFL Network’s Steve Wyche on Tuesday that he will be joining Amazon Prime Video Thursday night football Cover this season. However, the 34-year-old veteran full-back has not ruled out a possible return to the game, postponing his retirement for the time being.

“No, no, I keep leaving that door open for as long as I can,” Sherman told Wyche. “Obviously I will continue to train and keep fit, but I have to take chances when they are there, and this is a great opportunity with Amazon, so I couldn’t pass up.

“But I’ll leave that door open, if someone wants to call in late December and needs some help, I’d be happy to help.”

Sherman will be working on Amazon Prime Video shows before halftime and post-games Thursday nights, joining the Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez, Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreet as the top names to headline the first season of the live stream. TNF coverage.

“I feel it is important for players to continue to push the game forward and educate audiences with real experience and real thought and try to deepen them even more in the game,” Sherman said, explaining his decision to go live. “I think you try to simplify it as much as possible for them, but I think the more informed and educated the audience, the better the experience. You want to help them understand their team, understand why this relegation happened, understand why this big race happened, understand why this objection happened, I think That I can do that.” See also Notre Dame football recruitment: Five-star QB CJ Carr, grandson of Lloyd Carr, sticks with the Irish over Michigan