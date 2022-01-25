Richard Carey attended a social event in India

Mumbai court acquits movie star India Shilpa Shetty Obscene charges against him since 2007 for allowing the actor to hug and kiss himself Hollywood Richard Carey, At the AIDS Awareness Exhibition.

The attitude of the stars has slandered radical Hindu groups India And both actors provoked protests claiming that they had harmed their values ​​and culture India.

Following numerous complaints of pornography and indecency, an Indian judge has issued an arrest warrant against the two stars.

Charges against Richard Carey It was soon withdrawn, and the actor – one of the best Buddhists in the world – was able to travel India To meet the Dalai Lama.

However, attacks against Shilpa Shetty Was in the legal system of India Fifteen years later, the charges were declared “unsubstantiated” until they were dropped by a Bombay court last week.

According to a court ruling released on Tuesday,Shilpa Shetty Defendant No. Victim of alleged act of 1 (Richard Carey) “, Refers to the command.

Shilpa Shetty46, did not comment on the verdict.

According to photos taken at the time, Shetty and Kere have been invited to an AIDS-related event India, Suddenly climbed on stage Richard Carey He kissed the actress’ gown, then hugged her and gave two separate kisses on the cheeks.

“She did not protest when kissed by a fellow defendant, but this does not make her a conspirator or a teacher of any crime,” the actress’ lawyer explained.

In 2007, Shilpa Shetty Defended the attitude Richard Carey And accused of “mad edge” India.

For its part, Richard Carey He apologized for his excitement.