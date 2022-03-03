Revenue forecasting is a challenge, so we prefer conservative guidance

snowflake CEO Frank Slotman told CNBC’s Jim Kramer on Wednesday that the company prefers to give conservative guidance, saying that the way it recognizes revenue creates a great deal of uncertainty when making forecasts.

Slotman’s comments in “mad money” The interview came after The data analytics company announced results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022. Its stock was plummeting in extended trading, dropping 30% at one point before recovering somewhat to drop nearly 22%.

Investors have been dealing with the company’s slowest revenue growth since at least 2019, as well as its guidance for fiscal year 2023. Snowflake said it expects product revenue to increase 65% to 67% in the fiscal year, close to analysts’ expectations of 66% growth, according to for FactSet. This may represent a significant slowdown from previous years.

“We take a data-driven approach, which is what you would expect from a data management company,” Slotman said. “We don’t put a wet finger in the wind and go, ‘Well, we think it’s going to be.'” That’s not how we do things, so we’d rather come from Conservative stance and to be able to go about things.”

In fiscal year 2022, Snowflake’s product revenue — which accounts for most of its total sales — jumped nearly 106%, according to its earnings presentation Wednesday.

Slootman noted that Snowflake ended up exceeding the company’s 2022 financial products revenue forecast Submitted on March 3, 2021. In that quarterly report, Snowflake forecast product revenue growth of 82% year over year.