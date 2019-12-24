Bank Jobs

REPCO Bank Sub Staff/Peon Recruitment 2019

Post Name – Sub Staff/Peon (Temporary/Casual basis only)

 

 

IMPORTANT DATES

APPLICATION FEE
• Starting Date – 21-December-2019

• Fee Payment Last Date – 21-December-2019

• Exam Date – Available Soon

 

 

 

 

 • General/ Gen/OBC – Rs.150 /-

SC/ST/PH/EXSM/Repatriates – Rs.0

Application without Demand Draft/Bank Pay order will not be considered.

 

 

 

 

 

JOB LOCATION

AGE LIMIT
Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu

 

 

 

 

 

 

 (As on 30/November/2019)

Minimum – 18 Years

Maximum – 30 Years

Rest Both Posts – 23-33 Years

Age Relaxation (Upper Age Limit)-

SC/ST – 05 Years

OBC – 03 Years
Number of posts – 15 post

 

 

Pay Scale – Rs.8000/- p.m.(Metro) Rs.7500/- p.m.(Non-Metro)

Educational Qualification – Candidates must have passed 10th class recognized Board will be considered for this recruitment.

The post called is for Temporary/Casual basis only and candidates cannot claim the right of permanent employment. However based on the performance, employment may be considered, if deemed fit, after the period of 2 years.

Candidates should be proficient in local language of the state, where they apply.

How to Apply for REPCO Bank Sub Staff/Peon Recruitment 2019 – Candidates can apply Applications Complete In All Respects Should Be Sent In A Closed Envelope Superscribed “For The Post Of Sub Staff/Peon” To The Following Address before 21/December/2019.

The General Manager (Admin), Repco Bank Ltd, P.B.No.1449, Repco Tower,
No:33, North Usman Road, T.Nagar, Chennai – 600 017.

Requisites of Online Application (Scanned) –

Photograph

Signature

Online Examination Centers –Chennai

Mode of Selection for Abhyudaya Bank Clerk Recruitment 2019 – Selection will be based on – Written Test

 

 

 

 

Important Links

 

Application Form

Click Here

Official website

Click Here

Download Official Notification

Click Here
