REPCO Bank Sub Staff/Peon Recruitment 2019
Post Name – Sub Staff/Peon (Temporary/Casual basis only)
IMPORTANT DATES
APPLICATION FEE
|• Starting Date – 21-December-2019
• Fee Payment Last Date – 21-December-2019
• Exam Date – Available Soon
|• General/ Gen/OBC – Rs.150 /-
• SC/ST/PH/EXSM/Repatriates – Rs.0
Application without Demand Draft/Bank Pay order will not be considered.
JOB LOCATION
AGE LIMIT
|Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu
|(As on 30/November/2019)
Minimum – 18 Years
Maximum – 30 Years
Rest Both Posts – 23-33 Years
Age Relaxation (Upper Age Limit)-
SC/ST – 05 Years
OBC – 03 Years
|Number of posts – 15 post
Vacancy Details for REPCO Bank Sub Staff/Peon Recruitment 2019
Post Name – Sub Staff/Peon
Pay Scale – Rs.8000/- p.m.(Metro) Rs.7500/- p.m.(Non-Metro)
Educational Qualification – Candidates must have passed 10th class recognized Board will be considered for this recruitment.
The post called is for Temporary/Casual basis only and candidates cannot claim the right of permanent employment. However based on the performance, employment may be considered, if deemed fit, after the period of 2 years.
Candidates should be proficient in local language of the state, where they apply.
How to Apply for REPCO Bank Sub Staff/Peon Recruitment 2019 – Candidates can apply Applications Complete In All Respects Should Be Sent In A Closed Envelope Superscribed “For The Post Of Sub Staff/Peon” To The Following Address before 21/December/2019.
The General Manager (Admin), Repco Bank Ltd, P.B.No.1449, Repco Tower,
Requisites of Online Application (Scanned) –
Photograph
Signature
Online Examination Centers –Chennai
Mode of Selection for Abhyudaya Bank Clerk Recruitment 2019 – Selection will be based on – Written Test
