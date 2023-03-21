Remember Lance Reddick at the Keanu Reeves ‘John Wick 4’ premiere – Variety

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images | Amy Sussman/Getty Images | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The Los Angeles premiere of “John Wick: Chapter 4” on Monday night was a celebratory, yet somber occasion, as star Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski paid tribute to the late Lance Reddick, who played Charon in all four “John Wick” productions. Movies before you die suddenly on friday. He was 60 years old.

Upon arrival at the TCL Chinese Theatre, attendees of the Los Angeles premiere were given blue ribbon pins to wear to honor Reddick. Blue was the late actor’s favorite color.

“Lance is a human being, a private artist, a man of nobility and dignity,” said Reeves on the carpet. “It’s really something really special, every time he steps onto a set, to witness his passion for his work. He’s really easy to work with.”

“It’s not just one memory. It’s not just one day. It’s a collective. I’ve had Lance in my life for almost 10 years,” said Stahelski. diverse. “Even though it was done over the course of four movies, we worked together on other things. I have to be happy and proud of the fact that I got to spend so much time with him. He will be missed.”

After an introduction by Reeves and Stahelski, the show began. Reddick’s first appearance on screen early in the film gets huge applause from the audience.

Although series newcomer Hiroyuki Sanada doesn’t share any scenes with Reddick’s Charon in “Chapter 4,” the Japanese actor has been a fan for nearly a decade, keeping up with previous entries.

“His role was one of my favorite characters,” said Sanada. “I could see him earlier this month during the trip. I knew he was a great actor, but I realized what a good person he was and a wonderful human being. So I was shocked. I can’t believe it even now. Hopefully people will enjoy his performance in this movie and never forget him.”

“One of the great things about Lance is that we became friends after the first movie. It’s been about a decade,” series creator Derek Kolstad says, shedding a few tears. “He’s a great actor, but an even better man. He’s a good man, a gentleman. He has his heart on his sleeve.”

“It’s heartbreaking. Two days ago, we were all in Austin at SXSW and Chad called me,” said Joe Drake, president of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. “He had such great humanity. We talked last year about how much he enjoyed being a part of this. It’s really sad.”

News of Riddick’s death shocked Hollywood, with tributes pouring in from his former co-stars on shows like The Wire, as well as his friends and fans. Reeves, Stahelski and Shamir Anderson were in Toronto for the film’s Canadian premiere when the news broke Friday afternoon.

“I just want to say something about a great man and great artist, a good friend, who was part of our family. Lance Reddick passed away today,” Stahelski told the crowd, choking briefly as Anderson put a hand on his shoulder to comfort him. “So you guys will meet him on screen. He is such an amazing part of the family and we hope you enjoy the performance.”

Stahelski and Reeves also released a joint statement dedicating “John Wick: Chapter 4” to Riddick’s “loving memory,” writing, “We are deeply saddened and deeply saddened by the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Riddick. He was an accomplished professional and a pleasure to work with. Our love.” Our prayers are with his wife, Stephanie, his children, and his family and friends… He will be greatly missed.”

Riddick was also expected to appear in the upcoming “John Wick” movie, “Ballerina” starring Ana de Armas and Ian McShane.

McShane also issued a statement to diverse After Riddick’s death, he wrote that he was in, “complete shock and disbelief. Lance was an amazing human being and an amazing colleague. My deepest condolences, peace and love to his wife Stephanie and all of his family.”

“John Wick: Chapter 4” hits theaters this Friday.