Remedy and Rockstar Games announce Max Payne 1 and 2 Remake for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X

Remedy and Rockstar Games have announced that they will be remakes of Max Payne and Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne.

in a surprise advertisement Remedy will work with Rockstar under a new publishing agreement to remake the first two Max Payne games for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S. AAA game production treat. “

New Max Payne versions will also be developed on Remedy’s Northlight game engine, the same engine used to develop Control and the upcoming Alan Wake 2 engine.

The original Max Payne games were also the result of a partnership between Remedy and Rockstar, with Remedy processing developed and published by Rockstar Games. Rockstar also handled the development of Max Payne 3.

“We were thrilled when our old friends at Remedy contacted us about a remake of the original Max Payne games,” said Sam Houser, founder of Rockstar. “We are so impressed with the work the Remedy team has created over the years and can’t wait to run these new releases.”

Tero Virtala, CEO of Remedy added, “Max Payne has always held a special place in everyone’s hearts at Remedy, and we know that millions of fans around the world feel the same way.”

Virtala added that the team is excited “to bring back the story, movement and atmosphere of the original Max Payne games for players in new ways.”

The project looks like a complete remake since it will be developed on the latest engine from Remedy, and will have a matching AAA budget. It’s baffling to imagine the original Max Payne games built using the same Control Engine and Alan Wake 2.

Remedy has recently had success with Game of the Year 2019 winner Control and a new partnership with Epic Games for Alan Wake 2. Now, Remedy will return to another beloved franchise with a Max Payne remake.

