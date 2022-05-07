Reggie “hated” donkey conga and was worried that it might damage the DK brand

Update [Sat 7th May, 2022 12:30 BST]: G4 has now uploaded the full interview with Reggie – adding some much-needed context to this line about how “he hates Donkey Konga”. It turned out that he was just protection and was worried about the rhythm streak of music destroying the Donkey Kong brand. In the end, though, he admits it sold “reasonably well”.

“I must tell you, as a CEO, I hated Donkey Kong. I hated him. I fought with our parent company. I thought it would hurt the Donkey Kong brand. I personally didn’t find it much fun to play so I pushed hard. You know? We launched it. The first game sold well.” Reasonably well, but I wasn’t a fan, boy.”

original article [Sat 30th Apr, 2022 02:30 BST]: Former Nintendo of America president, Reggie Fils-Aimé, is currently making online tours to promote his new book. Disable the game. If you think you’ve heard everything he has to say, you probably don’t.

In a new teaser (lacking context and obviously making fun of) for an upcoming interview with G4TV XPlay, Reggie can be seen answering some tough questions. We hear him say quite a bit in this short time frame, but perhaps the most shocking (and funny) phrase is this: “As CEO, I hated Donkey Konga.”

Once again, there Not right Lots of context here, so there’s no need to tease this pitchfork just yet. There is no doubt that G4TV is generating some excitement for this special interview. Reggie’s new book will be available May 3. It’s full of inspiring stories and lessons about his “unlikely rise” to the top.

Stay tuned for our Nintendo Life review next week.