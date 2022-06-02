Reels Defends Eddie Van Halen in ‘Automation’

rock death Eddie Van HalenWorld Health Organization Died of cancer In October 2020, the topic of the Sunday episode of Autopsy: The last hours of … On Reelz and his son, Wolfgang Van Halenand his ex-wife, Valerie BertinelliI have already spoken against it.

So Reelz, the network behind documentaries that have been broadcast in the US since 2016, released on Thursday, with previous episodes focusing on celebrities including Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, Gilda Radner, Robin Williams, Heath Ledger and Brittany Murphy. , a statement:

Eddie Van Halen passed away in October 2020 (Photo: Jerrod Harris/Getty Images for the George Lopez Foundation)

“Autopsy: The last hours of … Responsibly explores the circumstances of the death of famous and sincerely loved celebrities, whom the public cares about so much. The REELZ series is producing plenty of feedback from our viewers ranging from medical professionals praising its scientific accuracy, fans telling us it provides a conclusion or that they are becoming more proactive in the interest of their health and many gaining a useful perspective on health issues that may otherwise not be receiving attention like Karen Carpenter who brought Anorexia in public consciousness, Prince His departure focused attention on the opioid epidemic and Luke Berry Their deaths have renewed interest in strokes that affect people of all ages.”

Wolfgang criticized the show on Wednesday in a tweet.

Wolfgang Van Halen plays alongside his father, Eddie Van Halen, on September 30, 2015 in Chula Vista, California (Photo: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

“F*** Reelz Channel, f*** everyone who works on this show, and *** if you watch it. F*** is disgusting trying to make magic on someone’s death from cancer. Pathetic and heartless. “

Bertinelli – Wolfgang’s mother and Eddie’s ex-wife, who remained close to him after their separation – replied To her son’s tweet, “Ok Christ this is disgusting.”

According to the official description from Reelz, the long-running show examines the murders of “worldwide icons and people whose premature deaths have surrounded scandal and intense media attention.” It uses evidence from autopsies and interviews with friends and family, with the goal of “finally putting an end to speculation”.

a Glance From the Van Halen episode, the star of the show appears, forensic doctor, Dr. Michael Hunter, explaining that Van Halen’s alcohol use struggle, one of the largest risk factors for head and neck cancer. The older Van Halen underwent treatment for tongue cancer for the first time in 2000. Wolfgang was suffering Tell Howard Stern A month after his father’s death, the cancer returned and eventually spread.

The younger Van Halen, 31, was so close to his father that he joined the family band in 2007. He was open about his grief from the start. “I love you and miss you so much, it hurts” wrote to his father On Eddie’s first posthumous birthday. “I don’t even know how to put it in words.”