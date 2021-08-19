Records a low number of infections in three weeks

Despite concerns about the spread of the virus in rural areas where health care is poor in the wake of the second wave of the virus that caused the lack of oxygen, 326,098 new cases of the new corona virus were reported in India this Saturday. .

According to the latest data from the Indian Ministry of Health, the number of cases has now risen to 24.3 million since the outbreak began. The number of cases dropped from just over 400,000 a day a week ago to just 326,000 this Saturday. We have to go back to April 26, when the country added 319,435 infections to see the lowest number of cases.

The country has recorded 3,890 deaths in the last 24 hours, with the number of daily deaths exceeding 4,000 or more after three consecutive days.

Officials in New Delhi say the number of daily cases has dropped to 10,000 for the first time since April 10, and the situation has improved slightly after seeing a dramatic increase in cases that have brought down the health system.





“If we are not careful, if we stop following the rules of social space, cases may increase again … We have seen very difficult times in the last month,” said Arvind Kejriwal, head of the New Delhi government.

While these figures provide encouraging data, the number of tests carried out in the last 24 hours is just 1.6 million and the Indian government has warned that the virus is spreading rapidly in rural areas, where infections and infections are high. The corona virus comes under the radar of the authorities.

Although the vaccination campaign launched in January was seen as the only way out of the crisis, many parts of the country condemned the shortage of vaccines and the vaccination rate was not as expected. India has delivered just 1.1 million doses in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of vaccines to 180 million.

However, more than 2% of the 1.35 billion population has received two doses of Covshield from Astrogeneka, a serum produced by the Institute of India (SII) or Kovacsin from the Indian laboratory Bharat Biotech. The Russian vaccine Sputnik V, which is imported into both sera.