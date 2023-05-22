Real-time updates at North Wilkesboro Speedway

Here are the real-time updates for the 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. SUNDAY, MAY 219: 41PM – Kyle Larson wins the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway! This is the third time he has won the race in his career. 9:25 p.m. — Kyle Larson is in the lead with 35 laps to go. 9:22 p.m. — Short track racing is just plain fun at North Wilkesboro Speedway! 9:15 PM – Kyle Larson still in full control of the NASCAR All-Star Race lead 9:10 PM – Kyle Larson took it on the restart. 9:08 PM – The King of NASCAR enjoys the action of racing at North Wilkesboro Speedway 9:00 PM – There’s a battle on the racetrack for first and second and Bubba Wallace takes second in the lead. 8:57pm – First 100 laps completed! 8:45pm – He has new tyres. Kyle Larson took the early lead. 8:35pm – A little action on the track. 8:23pm – We got our first caution after only 16 laps. 8:22pm – It’s time to race again at North Wilkesboro Speedway! 8:20 p.m. — Find out how NASCAR Cup Series driver Benny Parsons’ wife, Terry Parsons, has been the driving force to help reopen the North Wilkesboro Speedway. 8:19 PM – North Wilkesboro Speedway is ready for Boogity! the dance! the dance! 8:15 PM – Here’s The Racing Legends! King and Daryl Waltrip tell the drivers to “start their engines!” 8:08pm – Watch the national anthem sing. 8:05 p.m. — Check out the flyover before the NASCAR All-Star Race! 8:00 p.m. — Facts You Should Know About the NASCAR All-Star Race! The race is 200 laps! The winner of the All-Stars gets $1 million. 7:30 p.m. — Race presentation in progress for the NASCAR All-Star Race. 7:00 p.m. — Justin Haley has been evaluated and released from in-house care, according to NASCAR. 6:57 p.m. – Ty Gibbs will step up. 6:55pm – It’s not over yet! Josh Perry will step in. 6:50 p.m. — Noah Gragson wins the 2023 All-Star Race Fan Vote! 6:45 p.m. — The All-Star Open goes to Josh Berry and the 48th seed and Ty Gibbs move on to the All-Star Race. 6:20pm – North Wilkesboro Speedway is grateful to see all these fans in the stands! 6:15 p.m. – Gragson made contact with the inside wall at North Wilkesboro Speedway. 6:00pm – These drivers must first advance from the All-Star Open if they want to attempt to win the All-Star Race! . 3:57 p.m. The competition begins in under two hours. 3:15 p.m. Fans Guess Who Will Win the Race Tonight RELATED STORY: What You Need to Know About the Parking Lot of the 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race 3 P.M. pm Bentley Performance RELATED STORY: NASCAR All-Star Race Guide at North Wilkesboro Speedway 8 a.m. This is the Sunday schedule. RELATED STORY: Triad Songwriter Performs at North Wilkesboro Speedway After Writing a 2009 Song About His NASCAR Roots WXII 12 News Sports Director Lauren Walsh Tells the Story Behind the Reopening Watch the full story here. WATCH: STREAMING NEWS FROM NOWCASTSHARE RACING PHOTOS We also invite you to share your old photos from North Wilkesboro Speedway by emailing your photo and memory of racing on the track to [email protected] Also, be sure to include a photo courtesy of your photo. You can also upload them here, and you can also share photos of this NASCAR All-Star Race weekend!

